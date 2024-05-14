Next Article

By Mudit Dube 12:28 pm May 14, 202412:28 pm

What's the story TikTok is currently experimenting with a more comprehensive search results page, incorporating generative artificial intelligence (AI). The new feature, dubbed "search highlights," offers AI-generated snippets at the top of certain search results pages. Clicking on these snippets leads to a new page with a full response. This innovative feature was tested on queries about recipes and topics like "best laptops 2024."

ChatGPT

AI technology behind TikTok's new feature

The AI-generated content in TikTok's new feature is produced using ChatGPT, as revealed on an explanatory page on the platform. The algorithm displays this content "when [it] finds them relevant to your search." However, the feature seems to be limited currently, as not all queries yield AI answers. Another feature, "search highlights," operates similarly but lacks AI labeling. These highlights appear atop search results, yet their source remains ambiguous—whether they summarize TikTok videos or originate elsewhere remains unclear.

Search enhancements

TikTok's evolution of in-app search capabilities

TikTok has been progressively improving its in-app search capabilities. Last fall, the video platform started testing the integration of Google Search results into its in-app results page, essentially providing a link back to Google. The app has also experimented with embedding links to Wikipedia, IMDb, and other websites directly into its search results page. TikTok's move toward AI-generated search results seems to be part of a strategy to leverage user behavior patterns within the app.