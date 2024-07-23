In short Simplifying... In short Rolls-Royce is partnering with the University of Oxford and Bangor University to develop a nuclear Space Micro-Reactor, aiming to provide a reliable power source for long-term space exploration.

The project cost is estimated at $11.7 million

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:42 pm Jul 23, 202412:42 pm

What's the story Rolls-Royce has secured $6.2 million in funding from the United Kingdom Space Agency (UKSA), to develop its space nuclear power technology. The funds, granted under the National Space Innovation Program (NSIP), will be used to improve key technologies used in its nuclear micro-reactor. The total project cost is estimated at $11.7 million. This project aims to fulfill the demand for a reliable power supply in space, enabling long-term exploration of the Moon and beyond.

Academic partnership

Collaboration with universities to develop key technologies

Rolls-Royce plans to develop the entire system design, its underlying capabilities, and key technologies in collaboration with academic partners from the University of Oxford and Bangor University. The goal is to bring the reactor closer to a full system space flight demonstration. This project aims to fulfill the demand for a reliable power supply in space, enabling long-term exploration of the Moon and beyond.

Space power

Prototype could power lunar settlements

Rolls-Royce previously unveiled a conceptual model design of a nuclear Space Micro-Reactor, that could potentially supply electricity for a Moon settlement. The prototype was presented at the UK Space Conference held in Belfast last year. The compact nuclear reactor, measuring 40-inch in width and 120-inch in length, could be particularly useful on the south side of the Moon where sunlight is unavailable.

Funding history

Rolls-Royce's micro-reactor program receives continued support

This latest investment follows an announcement of $1.5 million awarded to Rolls-Royce from UKSA in April this year, under Phase 2 of the International Bi-Lateral Fund. This was preceded by $3.7 million of funding awarded in 2023, under the Lunar Surface Nuclear Power Contract and Phase 1 of the IBF project, which delivered an initial concept of a UK lunar modular nuclear reactor.