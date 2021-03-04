Last updated on

Last updated on Mar 04, 2021, 11:53 am

Vivo has launched its latest mid-range smartphones, the S9 and S9e, in China. The vanilla model carries a starting price-tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000) and the watered-down S9e variant starts at CNY 2,399 (around Rs. 27,000). The duo comes with an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a 4,000mAh battery, and a 5G-ready MediaTek chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo S9 and S9e offer 90Hz screen refresh rate

The Vivo S9 features a wide display cut-out while the S9e has a waterdrop notch design. On the rear, they house a triple camera unit. The handsets bear a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. They also offer an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

Cameras Vivo S9 has a dual-lens front camera unit

Vivo S9 and S9e pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP dedicated macro shooter. On the front, the S9 offers a dual-lens camera unit, including a 44MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The S9e model has a single 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals They boot Android 11-based Origin OS

Vivo S9 and S9e are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 and Dimensity 820 chipset, respectively, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They run on Android 11-based Origin OS and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the duo offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch Vivo S9 and S9e: Pricing