Vivo V21 SE spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 720G chipset

Vivo is gearing up to launch the V21 SE smartphone soon. It will join the recently-launched Vivo V21 series. In the latest development, the handset (model number V2061) has been spotted on the Geekbench platform, revealing some of its key specifications. As per the listing, the device will come with a Snapdragon 720G processor, 8GB of RAM, and Android 11 support.

What is Geekbench and how does it rate processors?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their multi-core and single-core performances. While calculating multi-core performances, the platform runs a set of instructions simultaneously per core, to generate an aggregate result. The same process is repeated to evaluate single-core scores. The faster a processor carries out the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.

How much did Vivo V21 SE score on Geekbench?

Vivo V21 SE's Geekbench listing, with model number V2061, was uploaded on May 12. According to the listing, the handset has achieved a single-core score of 553 and a multi-core score of 1,697.

The V21 SE may sport a Full-HD+ display

Not much is known regarding the design and display of the Vivo V21 SE. However, it is likely to feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it may offer a dual camera unit. The handset will reportedly bear a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 440ppi pixel density and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

It might sport a 48MP primary rear camera

The Vivo V21 SE may have a dual rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main sensor and a secondary lens. For selfies and video calling, an 8MP front-facing snapper is expected.

It will boot Funtouch OS based on Android 11

The Vivo V21 SE will draw power from a Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The device should also offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Vivo V21 SE: Pricing and availability

As of now, there is no information regarding the official pricing and availability details of the Vivo V21 SE smartphone. However, considering the expected specifications, it should cost around Rs. 15,000.