You can now use AR call effects, filters on WhatsApp
WhatsApp has rolled out a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, upgrading it to version 2.24.16.7. This update introduces an Augmented Reality (AR) facility for call effects and filters, currently available to select beta testers. The AR feature was initially announced during the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.13.14 update, aimed at enhancing video call visuals.
Personalizing interactions with dynamic facial filters
The latest update allows users to personalize their video calls with dynamic facial filters as well as call effects. The AR feature includes a touch-up tool for enhancing skin appearance, and a low-light mode for better visibility in dim environments. These additions bring an interactive element to conversations, making them more engaging and visually appealing.
WhatsApp introduces background editing tool
Alongside the AR feature, WhatsApp has also launched a background editing tool. This tool is particularly useful for group conferences, permitting users to customize their surroundings or blur out distractions. Users can select from default backgrounds available, enabling them to modify their backgrounds to different scenes or images. The background editing tool is tipped to be available on Desktop apps in the future.