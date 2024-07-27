In short Simplifying... In short WhatsApp's latest update brings AR features and a background editing tool to video calls.

Users can now enhance their appearance with dynamic facial filters and improve visibility in low-light settings.

Additionally, the background editing tool allows users to customize their surroundings or blur distractions, making video calls more engaging and visually appealing. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

It is only available to Android users

You can now use AR call effects, filters on WhatsApp

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:06 pm Jul 27, 202403:06 pm

What's the story WhatsApp has rolled out a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, upgrading it to version 2.24.16.7. This update introduces an Augmented Reality (AR) facility for call effects and filters, currently available to select beta testers. The AR feature was initially announced during the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.13.14 update, aimed at enhancing video call visuals.

User experience

Personalizing interactions with dynamic facial filters

The latest update allows users to personalize their video calls with dynamic facial filters as well as call effects. The AR feature includes a touch-up tool for enhancing skin appearance, and a low-light mode for better visibility in dim environments. These additions bring an interactive element to conversations, making them more engaging and visually appealing.

Additional features

WhatsApp introduces background editing tool

Alongside the AR feature, WhatsApp has also launched a background editing tool. This tool is particularly useful for group conferences, permitting users to customize their surroundings or blur out distractions. Users can select from default backgrounds available, enabling them to modify their backgrounds to different scenes or images. The background editing tool is tipped to be available on Desktop apps in the future.