In brief Simplifying... In brief WhatsApp is set to roll out a new feature that will allow users to transcribe voice notes in five different languages - Hindi, English, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish.

This feature, which requires an additional 150MB data download, aims to enhance accessibility and privacy by processing transcriptions locally on the device.

Users can select their preferred language for each voice note, making it a handy tool when listening to the voice message isn't possible. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Users may choose from 5 languages for transcription

WhatsApp to soon transcribe voice notes in multiple languages

By Akash Pandey 01:02 pm Jun 15, 202401:02 pm

What's the story WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is working on a new feature that will allow users to transcribe voice messages directly within the app, as reported by WABetaInfo. This feature was first seen in a beta update for iOS, but it is expected to be available for Android users as well. The transcription process will be powered by advanced speech recognition technology and will operate locally on the user's device, ensuring end-to-end encryption is maintained.

Feature details

How will the feature work?

To use this feature, users will need to download an additional 150MB of app data. Once this data is downloaded, users can transcribe their voice messages, a feature that could prove useful in situations where playing the voice recording is not feasible. The transcription process will be further refined by allowing users to select their preferred language for the transcripts.

Language options

Transcription in multiple languages

The upcoming update will include an option for users to choose from five languages: Hindi, English, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish. After selecting a language, users will be prompted to download an additional data package to facilitate the transcription process. This language-specific package will allow transcripts to be processed locally on the device, further enhancing user privacy and security.

Information

WhatsApp's new feature to enhance accessibility

The new feature from WhatsApp aims to improve accessibility for users who communicate in different languages, and enhance transcription accuracy using language-specific speech recognition. Users will also have the flexibility to choose different languages for specific voice notes as needed.