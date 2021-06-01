Home / News / Sports News / Barcelona sign Sergio Aguero on a two-year contract
Sports

Barcelona sign Sergio Aguero on a two-year contract

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Jun 01, 2021
Sergio Aguero will join Barcelona from July 1 onwards

Barcelona have signed Sergio Aguero on a two-year deal until 2023. In a statement, Barca said that Aguero, who arrived after a decade at Manchester City, has a buy-out clause set at £86m. Aguero had joined Man City in 2011 from Atletico Madrid and went on to become the Premier League club's all-time top goal-scorer. Here are further details.

'I think I made a great decision to be here'

The Argentine international said he has made a great decision to join Barcelona. "We all know that Barcelona are the best club in the world," said Aguero. "I think I made a great decision to be here and of course it is a step forward in my career. I am really happy and hopefully, I can help the team to win things," said Aguero.

La Liga: Barca aiming to improve on a third-place finish

Aguero will join compatriot and close friend Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp as the Catalan club look to improve on a third-place finish in La Liga. Barca finished behind champions Atletico Madrid and second-placed Real Madrid. In the Champions League, they were knocked out in the round of 16 by Paris Saint-Germain. However, Barca won the Copa del Rey trophy.

Aguero is the highest scorer for City across competitions

Aguero scored 260 goals in 390 matches for City in all competitions. The Argentine international netted 184 times in the Premier League, besides making 47 assists. Aguero is the fourth-highest goal-scorer in Premier League history. He is the highest scorer in the Champions League for City (36). Aguero has also scored the most goals in FA Cup (20) and joint-most in League Cup (11).

Barca to announce the signings of Eric Garcia, Georginio Wijnaldum

Barcelona are also set to announce the signings of Eric Garcia and Georginio Wijnaldum. Garcia is set for a return to his boyhood club from Man City, after joining Pep Guardiola's side in 2017. The 20-year-old is waiting to be announced as a Barca player after agreeing on a contract until 2026. Meanwhile, Wijnaldum will join the club on a contract to 2024.

Aguero won a host of major trophies with City

The prolific forward won five Premier League trophies with City, including the 2020-21 title. He helped the club win six League Cups and one FA Cup. He also won three Community Shields. Prior to his City stint, he won two trophies with Atletico Madrid.

