'Can't be touched...': Ashwin on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma 

Ashwin said, "They cannot be touched because they are batters. They have an army, a battalion. People come to see them."

He added that dropping these players would create a huge uproar among fans.

The former cricketer also noted that while bowlers like Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, or Bhuvneshwar Kumar not being picked may raise some questions from fans, it wouldn't create the same level of noise as dropping Rohit and Kohli would.