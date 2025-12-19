3rd Ashes Test: Head's century puts Australia in commanding position

Travis Head 's brilliant century at the Adelaide Oval has put England on the verge of another Ashes defeat in Australia . The Australian batsman scored an unbeaten 142 off 196 balls, taking Australia's lead to a massive 356 runs by stumps on Day 3 of the third Ashes Test. Earlier in the day, England were bowled out for 286 in reply to Australia's first innings total of 371/10. Here is the Day 3 report.

2nd innings Stokes and Archer reduce Australia's lead Skipper Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer resumed their innings on Day 3 with England at 213/8, still trailing by 158 runs with two wickets in hand. Both batters completed their respective fifties before falling in quick intervals. Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland shared the final two wickets as England posted 286/10. Stokes, who had pushed himself to physical and mental exhaustion on previous days, was off the field and couldn't bowl on Day 3.

Batting struggles Head rescues the hosts after early wickets Though the Aussies lost Jake Weatherald (1) and Marnus Labuschagne (13) early in the third innings, Head's counter-attacking knock put them back on track. His 86-run partnership with Khawaja effectively shut the door on England, with the latter doing a bang-up job standing in for Australia's best batter, Steve Smith. England then made a mini comeback as Khawaja (40) and Cameron Green (7) were dismissed in quick intervals. However, Head was then joined by the in-form Alex Carey.

Strategic alliance Head's partnership with Carey strengthens Australia's position Head shared a crucial 122-run partnership with Alex Carey (52 not out off 91 balls) to take Australia to a strong position at stumps on day three. The duo walked off arm-in-arm, leaving Australia in a commanding position with their total at 271/4. While Josh Tongue (2/59) took wickets for England, Brydon Carse (1/48) and Will Jacks (1/107) made one strike each.

Stokes Stokes hammers his 14th 50-plus score in Ashes Stokes smashed eight fours en route to his 83 off 198 balls. This was his second fifty of the ongoing series, and a 10th overall in Ashes (100s: 4). He has now completed 1,722 runs against Australia at 35.87. Overall, Stokes hit his 37th Test fifty as he also boasts 14 centuries. The all-rounder has raced to 7,192 at an average of 35.60.

Starc vs Stokes Starc dismisses Stokes for 12th time in Ashes Starc has now trapped Stokes 12 times across 26 innings as the latter averages 18.58 in this battle at 18.58. Only India's Ravichandran Ashwin (13) has dismissed the England captain more often in Tests. Meanwhile, six of Stokes's dismissals against Starc have been recorded Down Under - the most for any bowler. In the ongoing series, Starc dismissed Stokes for the third time.

Archer Archer backs fifer with maiden Test fifty Archer smashed five fours and a six en route to his 51 off 105 balls - his maiden Test fifty. Notably, Archer became the fourth Englishman to score a Test fifty Down Under while batting at 10 or lower. The only England batter with a higher score than Archer on this list is Stuart Broad (56 in the 2017 Melbourne affair).

Partnership Record stand with Stokes As per Cricbuzz, Stokes and Archer, who added 106 runs, became just the fifth England pair to record a 100-plus partnership for the 9th wicket or lower in Tests Down Under. The only other English pair to accomplish this feat in the last 100 years is that of Alastair Cook and Stuart Broad (100 in Melbourne, 2017).

Cummins Cummins ranks 7th among Australia's highest Test wicket-takers Australian captain Pat Cummins made a sensational return to Test cricket, claiming 3/69 from 17 overs. This spell has put him in the seventh position on Australia's list of highest Test wicket-takers. He went past Brett Lee, who retired from Tests in 2008 with 310 wickets. Playing his 72nd Test, Cummins has raced to 312 wickets at 22.10 (5W: 14, 10WM: 2).

Boland Three wickets for Boland as well Scott Boland also claimed three wickets in the innings to finish with 3/45 from 15.2 overs. In his 17-Test career, Boland has taken an impressive 72 wickets at an average of 18.04 (5W: 2, 10WM: 1). 30 of his wickets have come in the Ashes at 22.56. At home, he averages a stunning 15.13, having taken 59 wickets.

Head Fourth Test hundred in Adelaide for Head Fourth Test hundred in Adelaide Head returned unbeaten on 142 off 196 balls, a knock laced with 13 fours and two sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was Head's fourth Test hundred in Adelaide. Only Michael Clarke (7) and Ricky Ponting (6) have more Test tons here. Head also boasts two Test fifties here, having scored 786 runs at a tremendous average of 87.33.

Career Here are his overall Test numbers Head has now taken his tally to 4,314 runs from 63 matches at 43.14. In addition to 11 tons, he also owns 20 fifties. Notably, 10 of his 11 Test hundreds have come in Australia. 1,261 of his runs have come in the Ashes at an average of 45.03. This includes nine 50-plus scores, including four tons.

Carey Carey becomes 4th keeper-batter with this Ashes feat Carey, who made 106 off 143 balls on Day 1, finished Day 3 with 52* off 91 balls. As per Cricbuzz, he became the fourth keeper with fifty-plus scores in both innings of an Ashes Test. During his stay, Carey also brought up 1,000 runs in home Tests (1,039 runs at 37.10). Overall, Carey has amassed 2,257 Test runs, averaging over 36 (50s: 3, 100s: 3).