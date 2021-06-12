Home / News / Sports News / French Open final: Stefanos Tsitsipas set to face Novak Djokovic
Sports

French Open final: Stefanos Tsitsipas set to face Novak Djokovic

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jun 12, 2021, 03:32 pm
French Open final: Stefanos Tsitsipas set to face Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: A look at the statistical preview

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas reached his first Grand Slam final on Friday after defeating Alexander Zverev in a tense Roland Garros semi-final. Hours later, world number one Novak Djokovic staged one of his biggest wins by knocking out 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the second semi-final. The Serbian will now face Tsitsipas in a bid to capture his second French Open crown.

In this article
Djokovic

Decoding Djokovic's road to final

Djokovic claimed easy wins over Tennys Sandgren, Pablo Cuevas, and Ricardas Berankis in the first three rounds respectively. However, he dropped two sets against Lorenzo Musetti, and one each against Matteo Berrettini and Nadal. The Serbian is now 26-3 in the ongoing season, having won the Serbian Open and Australian Open. Notably, all of his three defeats have come on clay.

Final

Djokovic to play his sixth French Open final

Djokovic earned his 80th match-win at the French Open after defeating Nadal. The world number one is now 80-15 in the tournament. He entered his sixth final at French Open, having lost four of them. Overall, Djokovic proceeded to his 29th Grand Slam final, now the second-most after Roger Federer (31). He was earlier tied with Nadal (28) on this list.

Tsitsipas

How has Tsitsipas fared so far?

Just like Djokovic, Tsitsipas showed his dominance in this year's French Open. The Greek dropped a set or more only twice, against John Isner (third round) and Zverev (semi-final) respectively. After winning the semi-final against Zverev, Tsitsipas entered his first Grand Slam final. He has now amassed a tour-leading 39 wins in the season, including 22 on clay-courts.

Rivalry

Tsitsipas vs Djokovic: A look at the head-to-head record

Djokovic has a lead of 5-2 over Tsitsipas in the ATP head-to-head series. He recently defeated the Greek 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, in the quarter-final in Rome. The Serbian also trounced him in the 2020 Roland Garros semi-finals. He has won the last four encounters against Tsitsipas. Meanwhile, the latter has only beaten Djokovic on hard-court (Shanghai, 2019 and Canada, 2018).

Feats

Djokovic set to attain these feats

Djokovic is one victory away from capturing his 19th Grand Slam title. He is only behind Nadal and Roger Federer (20 each) in terms of major titles. Djokovic could also become the first man in the Open Era to win each of the four Grand Slams at least twice (French Open: 1, Australian Open: 9, Wimbledon: 5, and US Open: 3).

Information

Tsitsipas can achieve this significant milestone

Tsitsipas is set to become the youngest Grand Slam champion (men's singles) since Juan Martin del Potro, who won the 2009 US Open, aged 20 years 355 days. It is interesting to note that the former is now 6-4 in five-set matches.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Euro 2020: Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo can break these records

Latest News

COVID-19: DCGI gives approval for phase-2 clinical trials of Colchicine

India

Government claims Co-WIN data of 150 million Indians wasn't leaked

Science

2021 French Open final, Krejcikova vs Pavlyuchenkova: Statistical preview

Sports

SSR case: Former flatmate Siddharth Pithani seeks bail for wedding

Entertainment

BMW S 1000 R's India debut set for June 15

Auto

Latest Sports News

Euro 2020: Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo can break these records

Sports

Meet Shubho Paul, Indian teenager picked for Bayern World squad

Sports

1st Test: West Indies in trouble against visitors South Africa

Sports

French Open: Djokovic knocks out Nadal in semis- Records broken

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, Italy beat Turkey 3-0: Records broken

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

French Open: Djokovic knocks out Nadal in semis- Records broken

Sports

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeats Zverev, reaches his first Grand Slam final

Sports

French Open, Djokovic vs Nadal: Decoding their rivalry in numbers

Sports

French Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas overcomes Daniil Medvedev to reach semi-finals

Sports
Trending Topics