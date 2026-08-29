Duleep Trophy semi-finals: All you need to know

North Zone secured their place in the semi-finals after a close 52-run victory over West Zone.

The team, led by Kanhaiya Wadhawan, posted 251 runs in their first innings with Anshul Kamboj contributing a late-order 60.

Abid Mushtaq took five wickets in the first innings as his team took a 44-run lead.

In the second innings, Ayush Badoni hit 50, and Nishant Sindhu scored 44 to help North Zone secure their spot in the semi-finals.

The team has been further bolstered with the addition of pacer Gurnoor Brar.