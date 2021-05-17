Home / News / Sports News / Records which Rohit Sharma can break on the UK tour
Records which Rohit Sharma can break on the UK tour

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on May 17, 2021, 11:04 pm
Records which Rohit Sharma can break on the UK tour
Records which Rohit Sharma can break in England

After playing in the truncated IPL 2021, the Indians are set to embark on the grueling UK tour that comprises the ICC World Test Championship finale and England Test series. Senior opener Rohit Sharma, who was India's leading run-scorer in the home Test series against England, will aim to continue his form away from home. Here are the records he can break in England.

Rohit set to complete 3,000 runs in Test cricket

Rohit made his Test debut in 2013 against West Indies. However, he scored only 1,297 runs from 45 innings at 33.25 from December 2013 to October 2019. After getting promoted as an opener, Rohit improved his average with the bat. Till now, he has racked up 2,615 runs with 7 hundreds and 12 fifties. He requires 385 more runs to complete 3,000 Test runs.

Rohit could leave behind legends Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar

Rohit's propensity to smash big sixes across formats grabs eyeballs. At the moment, Rohit has hammered as many as 59 sixes in just 38 Tests. He is only behind Virender Sehwag (91), MS Dhoni (78), Sachin Tendulkar (69), and Kapil Dev (61) on the tally. By the end of UK tour, Rohit can certainly leave behind Kapil and Tendulkar.

Rohit can attain these feats across formats

As of now, Rohit has amassed 14,684 runs from 376 international games at an average of 44.22. He is set to become the eighth Indian with 15,000 or more runs across formats. Rohit also has a total of 40 international hundreds. By scoring three more, he can overtake Matthew Hayden (40), Younis Khan (41), Shivnarine Chanderpaul (41), Sanath Jayasuriya (42), and Chris Gayle (42).

Rohit closing in on 1,000 Test runs away from home

Rohit has already proved his mettle in Test cricket at home. Meanwhile, the impending tour presents him an opportunity to make a mark away from home as well. Rohit requires 55 more runs to touch the 1,000-run mark in away Tests.

Rohit could finish as India's leading run-scorer in ICC WTC

Rohit has been in sublime form in the ICC World Test Championship. He has aggregated 1,030 runs from 11 Tests at a remarkable average of 64.37. His tally is the second-highest for India in the championship after that of Ajinkya Rahane (1,095). Interestingly, Rohit owns most runs among openers in the ICC WTC. Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne (978) follow him on this tally.

