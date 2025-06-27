India's 2036 Olympics bid halted as IOC pauses host selection

India's dream of hosting the 2036 Olympics has hit a major roadblock. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) , led by its newly elected president Kirsty Coventry, has announced a pause in the host selection process for the event. India is one of the contenders for this prestigious sporting event, with Ahmedabad being groomed as a potential venue.

Review initiation Coventry announces decision after 1st executive board meeting Coventry, the first woman and African president of the IOC, announced the decision after her first executive board meeting. She said there is a strong need to review how future hosts are elected. "There was an overwhelming support from the IOC members for a pause to be done and a review of the future host election process," Coventry said.

Member involvement IOC learns from already confirmed future hosts Coventry stressed on the need for more member engagement in the process and a major discussion on when the next host should be awarded. She said, "Members want to be engaged more in the process and there was a very big discussion on when should the next host be awarded." The IOC executive board members also felt it was vital to learn from already confirmed future hosts before proceeding with new proposals.

Talks continuation Talks with IOC continue for India Despite the pause in the selection process, Coventry confirmed that an Indian delegation led by Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao will continue with their informal talks at IOC headquarters in Lausanne. She said, "We want all interested parties to be a part of this pause and reflect and of this review." The decision on India's bid was initially expected by 2026.