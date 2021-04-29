IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians overcome Rajasthan Royals: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Apr 29, 2021, 07:06 pm

Mumbai Indians got past Rajasthan Royals in match number 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Thursday.

Put into bat, RR managed 171/4 as MI hit back at the death.

Skipper Sanju Samson (42) was the top scorer.

In reply, MI batted well and got past the target (172/3).

Here we present the records broken.

MI vs RR

How did the match pan out?

RR openers gave the side a solid start, managing 66 for the first wicket.

MI made crucial interventions as Rahul Chahar dismissed both openers.

From there on, Samson and Shivam Dube added a fifty-plus stand before both players departed.

MI didn't allow RR the space to go big.

In reply, Quinton de Kock played a solid innings to help MI get past RR's total.

Buttler

Buttler impresses against MI once again

Jos Buttler slammed a 32-ball 41, hitting three fours and three sixes.

He has now scored four successive 40-plus scores against MI in the IPL (94, 89, 70, and 41).

Buttler has now raced to 1,844 runs at 33.52.

He has now brought up 300 runs against MI in just six matches at an average of 75.00.

Duo

Bumrah and Boult claim these feats

Jasprit Bumrah (1/15) now has five scalps this season.

The right-arm pacer now has 114 wickets in the IPL.

Bumrah has maintained an economy rate of under six this season (5.91).

He now has the joint-fourth highest dot balls this season (59).

Meanwhile, Trent Boult (1/37) now has seven scalps this season.

Overall, the Kiwi international has 70 career IPL wickets.

Feats

De Kock and Rohit script these feats

Quinton de Kock scored a valiant fifty for MI.

The opening batsman slammed his 15th IPL fifty.

De Kock has gone past 300 runs against RR and hit his third fifty.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma (14) surpassed the 500-run mark against RR (504).

He became just the seventh batsman to achieve the same.

Do you know?

Morris gets past Praveen and RP Singh

Chris Morris claimed two wickets for RR. The right-arm pacer has 91 scalps in the IPL. He has gone past the likes of former Indian pacers Praveen Kumar and RP Singh (90 wickets each).