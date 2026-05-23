Shreyas Iyer's maiden IPL century helps PBKS overcome LSG: Stats

Shreyas Iyer 's first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) century helped Punjab Kings (PBKS) break their six-match losing streak and keep their playoff hopes alive. The match saw PBKS chase down a target of 197 runs set by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), winning by seven wickets with 12 balls to spare. This victory has pushed PBKS into the top four of the points table, where they will remain if Rajasthan Royals lose their final game against Mumbai Indians.

Winning streak Iyer's maiden IPL ton Iyer's unbeaten knock of 101 runs off 51 balls, along with a solid 69-run contribution from Prabhsimran Singh, helped PBKS chase down LSG's total of 196 runs. The duo put on a match-winning partnership of 140 runs for the third wicket, which was instrumental in their team's victory. Iyer's century was his first in IPL history and came at a crucial time for PBKS after their recent losing streak.

Match analysis LSG innings summary For LSG, Josh Inglis top-scored with a brilliant 72 off 42 balls, while Ayush Badoni contributed a quickfire 42 off 15 deliveries. Despite their efforts, PBKS managed to restrict LSG to a total of 196 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal (2/25) was instrumental in PBKS's bowling effort, dismissing Badoni and Pant (26 off 21) with smart glovework by Prabhsimran Singh who had the batter stumped.

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Bowling tactics PBKS bowling highlights Arshdeep Singh had a tough outing but was replaced by Shashank Singh who got rid of Inglis in the 17th over. Marco Jansen and Vijaykumar Vyshak bowled brilliant overs, conceding just 10 runs between them. However, Arshdeep leaked runs again in the final over with Abdul Samad hitting him for 17 runs. Despite this, PBKS managed to restrict LSG to a total of 196 runs.

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Information How did LSG's bowlers fare? Mohammed Shami claimed 2/45 from his 4 overs. Prince Yadav bowled 3 overs and clocked 0/32. Mohsin Khan was abysmal, managing 0/48 from his 4 overs. Digvesh Singh Rathi also conceded runs (0/39). Arjun Tendulkar bowled 4 overs and managed 1/36.

Information A look at the points table From 14 games, PBKS own 15 points. Notably, their NRR reads +0.309. LSG remain 10th and suffered their 10th defeat of the season.

Do you know? DC get eliminated after PBKS overcome LSG PBKS winning against LSG led to Delhi Capitals (DC) getting ousted from the tournament. From 13 games, DC own 12 points and their final game is against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday at Eden Gardens. KKR remain alive for now.

Inglis Inglis slams his 23rd fifty in T20s Inglis smashed nine fours and 2 sixes in his knock of 72. He played 5 matches this season for LSG and scored 266 runs at 53.20. He clocked his 3rd fifty of the season. Overall in IPL, former PBKS batter Inglis now owns 544 runs at 38.85. He clocked his 4th fifty. Overall in the 20-over format, Inglis has amassed 4,295 runs from 177 matches (167 innings) at 30.24. He smashed his 23rd fifty (100s: 4). His strike rate is 157.28.

Information Arshdeep attains this unwanted IPL feat For the 7th time in his IPL career, Arshdeep (0/52) went on to concede 50-plus runs in an IPL innings. Arshdeep bowled three overs versus LSG.

Prabhsimran Prabhsimran Singh hammers his 6th half-century of IPL 2026 Prabhsimran slammed 7 fours and 2 sixes versus LSG. Notably, he got to 510 runs this season at 42.50. He clocked his 6th fifty. As per Cricbuzz, he became the first uncapped Indian player to aggregate 500-plus runs in multiple IPL seasons (549 in IPL 2025). Overall in the IPL, Prabhsimran raced to 1,815 runs from 65 matches at 28.8. He slammed his 13th fifty (100s: 1). His strike rate is 156.33.

Information Partnership records for Prabhsimran and Iyer Prabhsimran and Iyer (140 runs) now own the highest 3rd-wicket stand against LSG. Notably, this was the 3rd century-plus stand for PBKS versus LSG in the competition. Prabhsimran and Iyer also clocked the 5th-highest stand for PBKS (any wicket) in IPL.

Iyer Iyer surpasses 7,000 runs in T20s; hammers his 4th century With his 25th run of the contest, Iyer completed 7,000 runs (now 7,076) in his 254th T20 (247 innings). The 31-year-old currently averages 35.02 and has a strike rate of 138.47, as per ESPNcricinfo. He smashed his 4th century and also owns 48 half-centuries. 1,104 of his 7,076 runs in T20s have come across 51 T20Is for India at 30.66. He owns 8 fifties.

IPL hundred Iyer attains these feats with his hundred Iyer hammered his maiden IPL hundred. He owns 4,229 runs from 147 games at an average of 35.83. His strike rate in the league goes past 136. Iyer also surpassed 350 fours (352). Iyer has clocked 32 half-centuries in the league (100s: 1). Iyer became the 16th PBKS batter with an IPL hundred. He is also the 3rd batter to slam a century against LSG. Iyer joined the likes of RCB's Rajat Patidar and CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad in this regard.

Record 4th player with this record Iyer became the 4th player to slam an IPL hundred as captain in a run-chase. He joined the likes of Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson. Century by captains in IPL chases: 119 - Virender Sehwag vs Deccan, 2011 108* - Virat Kohli vs RPS, 2016 119 - Sanju Samson vs PBKS, 2021 101 - Shreyas Iyer vs LSG, 2026*

Skipper Iyer surpasses 3,000 runs as captain in IPL Iyer also went past 3,000 runs as captain in IPL. He has amassed a tally of 3,096 runs at 38.7. He now owns 24 fifties as skipper besides a hundred, as per ESPNcricinfo. Iyer became the 6th captain with 3,000-plus IPL runs, joining the likes of Kohli (4,994), MS Dhoni (4,753), Rohit Sharma (3,986), Gautam Gambhir (3,518) and David Warner (3,356).