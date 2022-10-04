Sports

Mitchell Johnson fined for brawl with Yusuf Pathan: Details Here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 04, 2022, 01:41 pm 3 min read

Former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson has been reprimanded for his brawl with Yusuf Pathan in the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2022. The 2015 World Cup-winner, who is representing India Capitals in the tournament, has been docked 50% of his match fee. During the Qualifier match against Bhilwara Kings on October 2, Johnson got engaged in a verbal spat with Pathan. Here are further details.

Incident What happened between Pathan and Johnson?

The episode started with Pathan reacting aggressively to some comments made by Johnson. Things escalated quickly as the duo charged against each other. After some verbal exchanges, the speedster pushed the former India all-rounder. Umpires and other players present on the ground had to intervene in order to prevent further scuffle between the two.

Reports What do Australian media reports state?

As per Australian media reports, the root cause of the altercation was Pathan's behaviour toward female umpire Kim Cotton. The reports added that the final delivery of Johnson's last over wasn't termed a wide, and Pathan sledged Cotton for her decision. "Mitch [Johnson] did nothing. [Pathan] was sledging the female umpires," Fox Cricket Australia quoted a player as saying.

Verdict Ravi Shastri-led committee fined Johnson

A disciplinary committee chaired by LLC Commissioner Ravi Shastri looked into the matter thoroughly and adjudged Johnson guilty. Alongside the fine, the former speedster has also been issued a warning. "Following a detailed investigation of the incident, a disciplinary committee, headed by Legends League Cricket Commissioner Ravi Shastri, decided to punish the bowler and also send him an official warning," the official statement read.

Statement LLC CEO condemns the incident

CEO, and Co-Founder of LLC, Raman Raheja expressed his displeasure over the episode. "What happened yesterday on the ground during the qualifier match shouldn't have happened," he stated in a release. "We have closely gone through the video multiple times before coming to any conclusion. I hope everyone gets a clear message that the spirit of the game is of prime importance," he added.

History Mitchell Johnson's history with controversies

Alongside his fiery spells, Johnson also made headlines with his aggressive behavior during his playing days. From Virat Kohli to Kevin Pietersen, the pacer was at loggerheads with several big names. His feud with Pietersen during the 2013-14 Ashes is much talked about. Johnson angrily threw the ball in the MCG Test as Pietersen kept backing away from his stance.

Performance How have Johnson and Pathan fared in the tournament?

Yusuf has been at his best in the competition. With 222 runs in seven outings, he is the fourth-leading run-getter in the competition. His strike rate has been over 190. Yusuf, who also bowls off-spin, has taken seven wickets. Johnson, however, has been inconsistent, scalping five wickets in as many games with his economy rate being over nine.

Match Summary Pathan and Johnson to lock horns in the final

Speaking of the Qualifier clash, India Capitals defeated Bhilwara Kings by four wickets in a high-scoring clash. Riding on fiery fifties from Ross Taylor and Ashley Nurse, the Capitals chased down 227. While Pathan scored a 24-ball 48, Johnson conceded 51 runs in four overs. He took a couple of wickets. The two sides will now lock horns in the final on October 5.