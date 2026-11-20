Wellington Test: Openers lead India's solid response versus New Zealand
What's the story
India capitalized on New Zealand's early mistakes to reach a score of 159/1 at the end of Day 2 in Wellington. The opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul put together a massive 130-run partnership, taking full advantage of the hosts' initial blunders. Jaiswal, who scored an impressive 85 off just 89 balls, was dropped twice by New Zealand's first-innings centurions Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips. Earlier in the day, the Kiwis were folded for 368 thanks to Nicholls's 175* and Phillips's 118. Here is the day report.
Match progress
Nicholls, Phillips bolster New Zealand's total
Having resumed at 243/5, New Zealand were bowled out for 368 after lunch, with Nicholls scoring an unbeaten 175.
Phillips scored his second Test century as part of a 216-run partnership with Nicholls to rescue New Zealand from 70/5 early on Day 1.
The last four wickets fell for just 25 runs.
Jasprit Bumrah, returning to Test cricket after a year, took four wickets for India while Akash Deep supported him well with three wickets.
Day 2 highlights
Jaiswal's knock bolsters India
In response to NZ's score, Jaiswal attacked the bowlers with powerful cuts and drives, moving in the crease to manipulate their lengths.
He was eventually caught behind by Tom Blundell off Matt Henry's bowling.
Rahul remained unbeaten on 52 off 116 balls at stumps, along with Devdutt Padikkal, who scored a composed 16* off 35 balls.
Henry was New Zealand's best bowler on Day 2, finishing with figures of 1/43 from his overs.
Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, and Nathan Smith are yet to strike.
Missed opportunities
Missed chances haunt New Zealand
Rahul was also given a lifeline when he should have been out LBW to Matt Henry on five.
However, New Zealand chose not to review umpire Kumar Dharmasena's decision.
The duo made the most of these missed chances, scoring 81 runs in the hour after tea with 20 boundaries between them as New Zealand's seamers struggled with their lines.
Phillips
Phillips becomes 1st player with this record against India
Resuming Day 2 on a score of 94*, Phillips ended up smashing 118 off 216 balls, with 14 fours.
With this, he became the first batter to score centuries in all three formats of international cricket against India in a single calendar year.
Shane Watson and Shai Hope are the others with centuries across all formats against India.
Phillips slammed his 2nd hundred in Tests. He also has 5 fifties. On Day 1, he went on to surpass the 1,000-run mark.
He now has 1,074 runs at 38.35.
Nicholls
Nicholls slams 175* against India
Resuming the day at 113*, Nicholls ended up smashing 175* off 335 balls, with 21 fours - his second-highest individual Test score.
This is now the highest score by a No. 3 batter for New Zealand against India in Tests, as per Cricinfo.
During his stay, Nicholls also went past 1,000 Test runs in Wellington.
Nicholls has now raced to 3,533 runs at an average of 41.56 from 61 matches (95 innings), as per Cricinfo.
He recorded his 12th hundred as the tally also includes as many fifties.
His average was just 13.55 in six Tests against India before this match.
Akash
Akash Deep claims three-fer
Akash contributed with a haul of 3/53 from 23 overs (7 maidens).
This spell took him to 31 wickets across 11 Tests at an average of 34.03 (4W: 1, 5W: 1).
21 of his wickets have come in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries at 37.95.
In First-Class cricket, the fast bowler has completed 184 wickets across 54 matches while averaging around 26.
Bumrah
Bumrah claims his maiden Test four-fer versus NZ
Bumrah ended with impressive figures of 4/92 from 29 overs, including three wickets on day one.
This was Bumrah's eighth four-fer in Tests and a maiden one against the Kiwis.
His tally also includes 16 five-wicket spells. Bumrah has raced to 238 scalps at 19.84.
He now boasts 163 wickets across 34 SENA Tests at a stunning average of 21.5.
Bumrah's tally of 13 five-wicket hauls in away (home of opposition) Tests is the most for any Indian.
In terms of four or more wickets in an innings, he takes the second spot with 19 such spells.
Jaiswal
Jaiswal hammers fiery 85 vs New Zealand
Jaiswal's 85 off 89 balls was laced with 16 fours.
Playing his 32nd Test, the dasher has raced to 2,697 runs at an average of 48.16.
This was his 14th fifty in Test cricket. He also owns seven tons.
Across 17 Test matches away from home, Jaiswal has scored 1,280 runs at an average of 42.66 (100s: 4, 50s: 6).
Information
Second-highest opening stand for India in New Zealand
Jaiswal and Rahul's 130-run partnership is now India's second-highest opening stand in New Zealand (Tests). Overall, Jaiswal and Rahul became the fourth Indian opening pair with a Test century stand on NZ soil. The duo now has two century stands for the first wicket in Test cricket.