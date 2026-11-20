Having resumed at 243/5, New Zealand were bowled out for 368 after lunch, with Nicholls scoring an unbeaten 175.

Phillips scored his second Test century as part of a 216-run partnership with Nicholls to rescue New Zealand from 70/5 early on Day 1.

The last four wickets fell for just 25 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah, returning to Test cricket after a year, took four wickets for India while Akash Deep supported him well with three wickets.