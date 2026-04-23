Bangladesh beat New Zealand in 3rd ODI, win series 2-1

Bangladesh have clinched the three-match ODI series against New Zealand by winning the final match by a whopping 55 runs in Chattogram on Thursday. Bangladesh managed 265/8 in 50 overs, riding on Najmul Hossain Shanto's century (105). In response, the Kiwis perished for 210 thanks to Mustafizur Rahman 's five-wicket haul (5/43). The two sides came into this contest with the series tied 1-1. However, Bangladesh had the last laugh.

BAN Bangladesh score 265/8 in 50 overs The hosts had a shaky start after being asked to bat first, losing their openers Saif Hassan and Tanzid Hasan Tamim in quick succession. After the early collapse, Shanto and Litton Das steadied the ship for Bangladesh. The duo formed a solid 160-run partnership. However, their stand for the fourth wicket was broken in the 39th over when Das was bowled out for 76 runs. Towhid Hridoy (33*) and skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz (22) made useful contributions thereafter.

NZ bowlers Summary of the New Zealand bowlers William O'Rourke was superb. He claimed 3/32 from 7 overs which included a maiden. Nathan Smith went wicketless in his 9-over spell (0/50). Ben Lister bowled 10 overs and clocked 2/62. Muhammad Abbas bowled 5 overs and managed 0/16. Josh Clarkson rolled his arm for three overs and managed 0/19. Jayden Lennox picked 2/50 from his 10 overs. Dean Foxcroft bagged 1/35 from six overs.

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Shanto Najmul Hossain Shanto slams his fourth ODI ton Shanto hit a score of 105 off 119 balls (9 fours and 2 sixes). Shanto raced to his fourth ton in ODI cricket. His tally also includes 11 half-centuries. Across 64 matches, the Bangladesh batter now has 1,914 runs at an average of 32.44. He has a strike rate of 78.12. Notably, Shanto recorded his fifth 50-plus score against NZ and a maiden ton. He averages 55.28 against this side with 387 runs.

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Litton Bangladesh's Litton Das slams his maiden ODI fifty against NZ Das struck his maiden half-century against NZ in ODIs. He now has 207 runs from 14 ODI innings at 15.92 in this regard. Overall, Das raced to his 13th half-century in the 50-over format. His tally also includes 5 tons. In 101 matches, the Bangladesh batter has amassed 2,783 runs at an average of 30.58 (SR: 85.63).

O'Rourke William O'Rourke bags best ODI returns against Bangladesh As mentioned, O'Rourke bowled seven overs, taking three wickets for 32 runs, including a maiden. This is O'Rourke's best returns against Bangladesh in ODIs. He now has 12 wickets from seven games at 23.91 against this side. Overall, the Kiwi seamer has raced to 27 wickets from 20 ODIs at an average of 34.14. His tally includes an economy rate of 5.63. His career-best figures of 4/43 came against Pakistan last year.

Chase New Zealand lose wickets at regular intervals in run-chase In the chase, New Zealand got off to a poor start with Mustafizur getting Henry Nicholls in the fourth over. Will Young hit a few boundaries but was dismissed by Nahid Rana shortly after. Mehidy then dismissed Tom Latham for five runs, leaving New Zealand in trouble at 61/3. Nick Kelly took his time to settle down and scored a half-century before being dismissed by Mustafizur.

Victory Mustafizur's 5-wicket haul guides Bangladesh to victory Mustafizur continued his rampage, taking wickets at regular intervals to complete his five-wicket haul. Dean Foxcroft fought back with a half-century but was dismissed by Mehidy. The last-wicket partnership between Foxcroft and Lister added 50 runs but wasn't enough to chase down the target as Bangladesh won by 55 runs, clinching the series 2-1.

Information How did the Bangladesh bowlers fare? Shoriful Islam claimed 1/19 from 7 overs. Mustafizur picked 5/43 (2 maidens). Nahid Rana bowled 10 overs and clocked 1/37 (1 maiden). Tanvir Islam was costly. He conceded 70 runs from 10 overs. Mehidy took 2/36 from 8.5 overs.

Kelly NZ's Nick Kelly scores half-century in second successive ODI Kelly hammered his second successive ODI half-century. He smashed 6 fours and a six. The left-handed batter, who made his ODI debut last year, recorded his maiden half-century in Dhaka. He now has 198 runs from six ODIs at an average of 33 (SR: 74.43). Overall, this was Kelly's fourth half-century in List A cricket. He has over 3,100 runs in the 50-over format.

Information Dean Foxcroft hits a solid 75 Foxcroft scored 75 runs off 72 balls. His knock had 7 sixes. In 4 ODIs, he now owns 149 runs at 37.25. This was his 2nd ODI fifty. All of his runs in ODIs have come against Bangladesh.

Fizz Mustafizur Rahman claims his 6th five-wicket haul in ODIs With this effort worth 5/43, Mustafizur raced to 187 ODI wickets from 120 matches at an average of 26.47. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his 6th five-wicket haul in ODIs. He also owns six four-fers. Versus New Zealand, Mustafizur now owns 28 wickets from 19 ODIs at 32.25. He claimed his maiden five-wicket haul against the Kiwis.