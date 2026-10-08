South Africa vs Australia: WTC 2025 finalists clash in Durban
What's the story
After the ODI leg, South Africa and Australia are set to lock horns in the three-match Test series. The series between the 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) finalists will begin on October 9 at Durban's Kingsmead. While Australia will enter the contest with their first-choice pace attack, the Proteas have already lost Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi to injuries.
Details
Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details
The pitch at Kingsmead traditionally aids seamers, who garner early swing and extra movement off the surface. If there's a tinge of grass, batters would have to be extra careful.
The toss-winning side is expected to bat first as the pitch wears out eventually.
Notably, the second day could see some rain interruptions, as per the weather forecast.
The match, starting 1:00pm IST, can be live-streamed at the FanCode app and website.
SA lineup
Anrich Nortje returns for SA
South Africa have already announced their XI for the series opener. As mentioned, both Rabada and Ngidi have been ruled out due to injuries.
This led to Anrich Nortje's Test recall after over three years. He last played a red-ball game in February 2023.
Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wicket-keeper), Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, and Anrich Nortje.
Australia lineup
Australia's squad changes ahead of the 1st Test
Australia also had to alter their squad after reserve wicketkeeper Josh Inglis returned to Perth with a broken finger.
Meanwhile, Cameron Green's abdominal strain has ruled him out of the opening Test. However, he will stay in South Africa, hoping to play later in the series.
Probable XI: Travis Head, Matthew Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Nic Maddinson, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood.
Record
A look at head-to-head record
Australia and South Africa have clashed in 102 Tests since 1902, with the former dominating the head-to-head record.
The Aussies have won 54 of those matches, while the Proteas have managed only 27 wins. There have also been 21 drawn matches.
In South Africa, Australia lead the head-to-head record 29-16 across 54 games. They also lead 23-10 across 44 Tests at home.
Form
Recent results neck-to-neck
As mentioned, South Africa scripted history by beating Australia in the WTC 2025 final at Lord's.
Before this, their last Test win over the Aussies was in March 2018, the series that made the headlines due to the Sandpaper Gate.
In the last four head-to-head bilateral series, Australia and South Africa have won two each.
Performers
Players in spotlight
Steve Smith has slammed 933 runs in 13 Tests at an average of 44.42 against the Proteas.
Meanwhile, both Pat Cummins (48) and Mitchell Starc (47) are closing in on 50 wickets against SA in the format. Starc is also five shy of reaching 450 wickets in the format.
Aiden Markram averages 61.60 against the Aussies in Test cricket.