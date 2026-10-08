South Africa vs Australia: WTC 2025 finalists clash in Durban 

The pitch at Kingsmead traditionally aids seamers, who garner early swing and extra movement off the surface. If there's a tinge of grass, batters would have to be extra careful.

The toss-winning side is expected to bat first as the pitch wears out eventually.

Notably, the second day could see some rain interruptions, as per the weather forecast.

The match, starting 1:00pm IST, can be live-streamed at the FanCode app and website.