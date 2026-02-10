T20 WC: Can Afghanistan challenge South Africa in crucial clash?
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 continues with South Africa taking on Afghanistan in Match No. 13 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 11. Led by Aiden Markram, Team South Africa is coming off a dominant 57-run victory over Canada and will be looking to carry that momentum forward. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will be hoping to bounce back from their previous defeat against New Zealand. Here is the match preview.
When and where to watch the match?
The match between South Africa and Afghanistan will get underway at 11:00am IST. The game can be watched live on JioStar Network channels or streamed online via the JioHotstar app and website. The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to provide a balanced contest between batters and bowlers, with larger ground dimensions making wicket-taking difficult for the bowling side. Ahmedabad also hosted South Africa's opener, where they posted a match-winning 213/4 against Canada.
Historical context
South Africa have dominated Afghanistan in their previous encounters
In their previous three T20I encounters, South Africa has dominated Afghanistan, winning all three matches. All these meetings took place in the T20 WC, with the most recent being in the 2024 event. This strong track record gives South Africa an edge going into this match. However, Afghanistan will be hoping to turn things around and make a mark in this tournament. They would be disappointed after not being able to defend 182/6 against NZ.
Team line-ups
A look at the probable XIs
South Africa (Probable XI): Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi. Afghanistan (Probable XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Game forecast
Here are the key performers
SA skipper Aiden Markram is expected to make his bat talk once again, having scored 59 runs off 32 balls against Canada. Lungi Ngidi was the pick of South Africa's bowlers in the game, taking 4/31. Gulbadin Naib smashed three fours and four sixes en route to his 35-ball 63 against NZ. Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the pick of the Afghan bowlers in the game, claiming 2/31 in his four-over spell.
