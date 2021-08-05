Home / News / Sports News / Virgil van Dijk vs Harry Maguire: Decoding the key stats
Virgil van Dijk vs Harry Maguire: Decoding the key stats

Rajdeep Saha
Virgil van Dijk vs Harry Maguire: Decoding the key stats

Two mega central defenders in the form of Virgil van Dijk and Harry Maguire are extremely crucial for Liverpool and Manchester United respectively in the Premier League. Liverpool spent a whopping £75m on Van Dijk as he joined from Southampton in January 2017. In 2019, Maguire joined United from Leicester City for a staggering £80m. Here we decode the key stats.

Van Dijk's show in career club football

Dutch defender Van Dijk started his career with Dutch side Groningen, scoring seven goals in 66 matches. He scored 15 goals for Celtic in 115 appearances. VVD joined Southampton in 2015 and made 80 appearances for them in three seasons, scoring seven goals. The former Celtic ace joined Liverpool in 2017. In 130 appearances, he has scored 12 goals.

Maguire's show in career club football

Maguire played for Sheffield United across four seasons and scored 12 goals in 166 appearances. He featured for Hull City next, scoring thrice in 75 appearances. Maguire was on loan at Wigan in 2014-15 and made 16 appearances (1 goal). For Leicester, he scored five times in 75 appearances. For Man United, he has five goals in 107 matches.

Decoding VVD's stats in the Premier League

In 162 Premier League appearances, VVD has 14 goals and five assists so far. He has been part of 61 clean sheets in total. VVD has made 187 tackles, including four last man tackles. He has contributed with 28 blocked shots, 282 interceptions, and 928 clearances. He has made 844 recoveries. VVD has made three errors leading to a goal in the Premier League.

Decoding Maguire's stats in the Premier League

In 173 Premier League appearances, Maguire has scored 10 goals and made eight assists. He has been part of 45 clean sheets in total. Maguire has made 219 tackles, including three last man tackles. He has contributed with 32 blocked shots, 289 interceptions, and 759 clearances. He has made 1,059 recoveries. VVD has made two errors leading to a goal in the Premier League.

VVD has dominated the scenes in terms of achieving success

Van Dijk won three trophies with Celtic, including two league titles. The one-time Premier League winner has also helped Liverpool win the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup. He was adjudged Premier League Player of the Season in 2018-19 and Player of the Month in December 2018. Maguire won the Football League Championship play-offs with Hull in 2016.

