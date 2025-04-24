What's the story

Pakistan has suspended trade with India and closed its airspace after the latter took five punitive measures against Islamabad in the wake of a deadly attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision was taken during a National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The committee included top government and military officials, including the defense minister, foreign minister, interior minister, national security adviser and armed forces chiefs.