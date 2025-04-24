'Act of war': Pakistan retaliates with several measures against India
What's the story
Pakistan has suspended trade with India and closed its airspace after the latter took five punitive measures against Islamabad in the wake of a deadly attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
The decision was taken during a National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
The committee included top government and military officials, including the defense minister, foreign minister, interior minister, national security adviser and armed forces chiefs.
NSC meeting
Pakistan's National Security Committee convenes to respond
According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the committee reviewed the Indian measures and termed them "unilateral, unjust, politically motivated, extremely irresponsible and devoid of legal merit."
The NSC also declared a series of measures against the "reckless and irresponsible behavior of India."
These included suspension of the 1972 Simla Agreement and closing of the Wagah border.
"All cross-border transit from India through this route shall be suspended," the NSC said, giving an April 30 deadline.
Retaliatory measures
Pakistan suspends Simla Agreement, closes Wagah border
The committee said Pakistan would keep all bilateral agreements with India in abeyance till India ceases its practice of fomenting terrorism inside Pakistan and non-adherence to international law on Kashmir.
The PMO also said that Pakistan strongly rejected India's announcement of suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, saying it is a binding international agreement and cannot be suspended unilaterally.
The NSC reiterated that water is Pakistan's vital national interest, and its availability will be ensured at all costs.
Water rights
Pakistan rejects India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty
Any attempt to halt or divert water flow due to Pakistan under this treaty will be considered an "Act of War" and responded to with full force across the complete spectrum of national power, it warned.
Like India, Pakistan has suspended all visas under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) issued to Indians.
They have been canceled with immediate effect, except for Sikh religious pilgrims.
Visa suspension
Pakistan suspends visas for Indians, expels Indian advisors
The country has also declared Indian defense, naval and air advisors in Islamabad persona non grata and asked them to leave by April 30, 2025.
Pakistan has closed airspace for all Indian-owned or operated airlines with immediate effect.
Apart from the five punitive measures against Pakistan, the Indian government has suspended visa services for Pakistani nationals with immediate effect.
All Pakistani citizens will have to leave the country by April 27, while medical visas will be valid till April 29.