King Charles III's coronation concert: Who is performing and when

Written by Anujj Trehaan May 05, 2023, 12:12 pm 3 min read

The big day for the Royal Family awaiting King Charles III's coronation is almost here. 2,200 esteemed guests from across the world have been invited, including a few from India who will be attending the occasion. Buckingham Palace has also confirmed a star-studded concert featuring some popular global icons. According to Rolling Stone, the festivities at Windsor Castle are for an audience of 20,000.

The coronation concert is to take place on May 7

Per reports, the coronation concert will be held the day after the coronation ceremony i.e. on May 7, Sunday. It will air on television at 8:00 pm GMT (1:30 am IST, Monday). The concert is on the same day as the coronation Big Lunch, organized at Beechwood Park. It will feature live music, activities and games, food, shopping, and entertainment for the general public.

The concert will be opened by The Coronation Choir

The Coronation Choir will include a diverse group of choir singers from across the UK. From refugee choirs and NHS choirs to LGBTQ+ singers and deaf choirs, there will be an entire community of performers coming together and putting up a great show. Coached by Amanda Holden and Motsi Mabuse, all the artists will be performing at Windsor Castle.

Katy Perry, Take That, and Lionel Richie have been confirmed

The concert will also be graced by mass favorites and global popstars Katy Perry and Lionel Richie as they have already been booked. Joining them will be the pop group Take That featuring Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen. Also performing at the coronation concert are famous opera singer Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, and singer-songwriter Freya Ridings.

Tom Cruise, Nicole Scherzinger, and Bear Grylls to be there

As per Variety, Tom Cruise and Dame Joan Collins will also mark their presence at the concert, as part of a video message. Sir Tom Jones, British adventurer Bear Grylls, and South African dancer Oti Mabuse will also appear in a series of pre-recorded sketches and shall reveal some "little-known facts" about King Charles III. Pussycat Dolls lead Nicole Scherzinger will also perform.

Scherzinger 'incredibly honored to be a part of' the event

"The piece I will be singing is such a powerful, moving song. And to be sharing the stage with Lang Lang will be a dream come true; a once-in-a-lifetime performance,"Variety quoted Scherzinger who was "incredibly honored to be a part of such a historic event."

Sonam Kapoor to deliver a spoken performance

Variety has also revealed that Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor has also been invited to deliver a spoken performance at the coronation concert. She will be introducing a Commonwealth Virtual Choir and shared with BBC that she is "honored" to be a part of this. Well, we just can't wait for the live telecast of the coronation concert. How about you?