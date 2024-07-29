In short Simplifying... In short Renowned astrologer Tripp, who accurately predicted Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race, has hinted at potential health issues for Biden and a possible presidential run by Kamala Harris in 2024.

Astrologer who predicted Joe Biden's exit names next US president

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:46 pm Jul 29, 202405:46 pm

What's the story Astrologer and licensed therapist, Amy Tripp, has forecasted that former President Donald Trump will reclaim the United States presidency. Tripp, known for her accurate prediction of Joe Biden's campaign exit date, stated "the stars are aligning in Trump's favor." She attributes this prediction to Trump's astrological chart which suggests a significant career resurgence with his sun positioned in the penthouse of his career.

Caution

Tripp's astrological insight

Despite her prediction, Tripp also issued a warning about Trump's future. She noted that "Uranus is on his mid-heaven which shows unpredictability with his career and goals," suggesting potential turbulence ahead for the former president. Known as "the internet's most notorious astrologer," Tripp has amassed a large following due to her precise predictions, but this latest forecast comes with an element of uncertainty.

Forecast

Tripp's predictions for Biden and Harris

Tripp, who accurately predicted Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race in July, correlated it with a full moon in Capricorn. She explained that "Capricorn rules the government and old age. 29° is an ending." However, she warned of potential health crises for Biden as "Pluto is on his sun." Additionally, Tripp predicted Vice President Kamala Harris would run for president in 2024 due to her age and astrological indicators.

Profile

Tripp's other predictions

Tripp, an ISAR (International Society of Astrological Research) certified astrologer, holds a Master's degree in Social Work from New York University. She is also an active member of professional organizations such as NCGR (National Council for Geocosmic Research) and AFA (American Federation of Astrologers). Beyond presidential predictions, Tripp has forecasted potential political unrest for the US in the coming months. She predicted August as a turbulent month for the country, likely to witness more political unrest and violence.