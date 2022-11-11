World

Mexico: 9 die in bar shooting; police suspect gang war

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 11, 2022, 01:13 pm 2 min read

Guanajuato, an industrial hub, is ravaged by turf wars between cartel gangs in the past few years

Local authorities confirmed that a shooting incident inside a bar in central Mexico's Guanajuato state on Thursday left at least nine people dead and two others wounded. Guanajuato, known for its colonial architecture and silver mining history, has recently been suffering from cartel violence. The Mexican state, an industrial hub, is ravaged by turf wars between cartel gangs in the past few years.

Information Armed men open fire inside Apaseo el Alto bar

As per Reuters reports, a group of armed individuals arrived at a bar in Apaseo el Alto city on Wednesday (local time) at approximately 9 pm and started open firing on the people inside. The authorities said in a statement that four women and five men lost their lives in the shooting. Two other women suffered severe injuries but are currently in stable condition.

Twitter Post Grim scenes from shooting site

Details Guanajuato's bloody October

Last month, as many as twelve people had died in a similar bar shooting incident in central Mexico, authorities had confirmed. The police believed that the October 16 attack in Guanajuato happened when an armed group of individuals entered the bar in Irapuato city at approximately 8 pm and started shooting at the customers and staff.

Twitter Post More visuals from the site

September Past shooting incident in Guanajuato

In September, ten people lost their lives in another gang-related opening shoot-out incident in a bar in central Mexico. A police official from the town told Reuters that it seemed like a "direct attack" due to the growing rivalries between rival drug cartels in the area. All ten victims of this shooting incident were male, the local police had confirmed.

Twitter Post Multiple gunshots heard inside bar

