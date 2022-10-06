World

Mexico: Armed men attack town hall, kill mayor, 17 others

Los Tequileros, a criminal gang, claimed responsibility for the gruesome incident

Eighteen people lost their lives in a mass shooting incident in Mexico on Thursday. According to reports, the incident occurred at San Miguel Totolapan in south-western Mexico after gunmen opened fire at the city hall. Mayor Conrado Mendoza is also among the deceased, local media said. A criminal gang based in the area has claimed responsibility for the attack. Here's more.

Details Mayor, police officers, and city officials dead

Mayor Mendoza, his father, and former Mayor Juan Mendoza are among the 18 who lost their lives in the attack, along with several city officials. Los Tequileros, a criminal gang, claimed responsibility for the gruesome incident through a video message shared on social media platforms. However, authorities are yet to confirm their role. Per BBC, police officers and council workers were also killed.

Attack Local gang spewed bullets outside building

Outer walls of the building were seen riddled with multiple bullet holes. The assailants also blocked a highway with cars to stop security forces from entering the area. Mayor Condrado Mendoza's party confirmed his death and condemned the "cowardly" assassination. Local media said that the gunmen carried out a targeted attack inside the building and had intended to kill the mayor.

Mexico Recent mass shootings in the country

This deadly attack, reportedly by masked men, comes after a wave of gang violence witnessed in August. In September, assailants attacked a bar in Guanajuato and killed 10 people. Earlier, In Zapopan, one died after a hefty confrontation between an armed group, soldiers, and bodyguards. Incidentally, this comes on the same day as a brutal mass shooting in Thailand.