French writer Annie Ernaux wins 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 06, 2022, 04:58 pm 1 min read

Annie Ernaux was born in 1940 (Photo credit: The Swedish Academy)

Annie Ernaux, a French writer, has won this year's Nobel Prize in Literature. She was chosen by The Swedish Academy from a very competitive group that included Salman Rushdie and Margaret Atwood, among others. She is the 16th French laureate of the prestigious award. Last year, the award was won by Abdulrazak Gurnah from Zanzibar.

Ernaux won the Nobel Prize in Literature "for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory." She beat out several favorites of bookies to win the award. Ernaux began her literary career in 1974 with Les Armoires vides. In 2019, she was nominated for the International Booker Prize for her book The years.