What's the story

Dubai International Airport has been named the world's busiest international airport for 2024, a report by Airports Council International (ACI) said.

The Gulf megahub, the main hub for Emirates Airlines, saw 6.1% more passenger traffic last year.

The surge brought the number of travelers handled by the airport to an impressive 92.3 million, exceeding pre-pandemic levels of 2019 by about 3.8%.