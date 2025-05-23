What's the story

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has defended its recent $1 billion bailout package for Pakistan, saying the country met all necessary targets for disbursement.

The funding was released under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program approved in September 2024. Pakistan has received $2.1 billion through this program.

Julie Kozack, Director of the IMF's Communications Department, confirmed that "our Board found that Pakistan had indeed met all of the targets."