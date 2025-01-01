Indian-origin doctor, Pakistani pilot killed in UAE plane crash
A 26-year-old Indian-origin doctor and a Pakistani woman pilot were killed in a plane crash in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday. The light aircraft they had hired from the Jazirah Aviation Club for a sightseeing excursion crashed off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah shortly after takeoff at 2:00pm near the Cove Rotana Hotel. Investigations are underway.
Doctor's family witnesses tragedy, investigation underway
Dr. Majid's father, Majid Mukarram, told Khaleej Times that they were first informed about a loss of radio contact with the glider. "When we reached the hospital, we were told both occupants were critically injured and undergoing resuscitation efforts," he said. The family was at the aviation club to see the flight and learned of Dr. Majid's death shortly after 4:30pm. His younger brother had also planned a subsequent flight but canceled it after the tragedy.
Dr. Majid's advocacy within British medical community
Dr. Majid was a clinical fellow at the County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust in the United Kingdom. Born and raised in the UAE, he was an advocate in the British medical community, having served as honorary secretary and later co-chair of the Northern Resident Doctors Committee of the British Medical Association. He campaigned to reclassify "junior doctors" as "resident doctors" and restore pay for medical professionals in the UK.