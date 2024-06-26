In brief Simplifying... In brief The Israeli Supreme Court has ruled that ultra-Orthodox men, who have been exempt from military service since 1948, must now enlist.

This decision, which also continues a freeze on subsidies for religious schools whose students refuse to serve, could destabilize Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, as it is strongly opposed by two key ultra-Orthodox parties.

This ruling is seen as a threat to the traditional lifestyle of the ultra-Orthodox community, but it's also expected to have significant implications for the country's economy and democracy.

Israeli Supreme Court ends draft exemption

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:07 pm Jun 26, 202401:07 pm

What's the story In a potentially destabilizing move for the current government, the Israeli Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that ultra-Orthodox men must be drafted into military service. This decision ends their long-standing exemption from service and comes amid increased public opposition following last year's Hamas-led attack on Israel and the ongoing Gaza war. The court stated that the state was conducting "invalid selective enforcement, which represents a serious violation of the rule of law."

Subsidies and politics

Government subsidies freeze and political implications

The court's ruling continues the freeze on subsidies for religious seminaries, or yeshivas, whose students refuse to enlist. This measure was first imposed in March. The decision could potentially weaken Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's fragile coalition as two influential ultra-Orthodox parties, key to his government, strongly oppose drafting their constituents. Government lawyers argued that forcing them to enlist would "tear Israeli society apart."

Exemption history

Historical exemption and implications for Israeli society

The exemption of ultra-Orthodox men from military service dates back to Israel's founding in 1948, initially applying to around 400 individuals from Orthodox or Haredi families. Due to high birth rates among these families, they now constitute about a quarter of enlistment age men in Israel. This ruling is expected to significantly impact Israeli democracy and the economy as avoiding military service prevents holding a job, seen as an economic drag and growing financial burden for the nation.

Orthodox concerns

Ultra-Orthodox response and potential consequences

Ultra-Orthodox leaders view this ruling as a threat to their way of life, fearing that military exposure could alter their traditional lifestyle. Despite some ultra-Orthodox individuals voluntarily enlisting after the Hamas attack, many believe that most Haredim would prefer incarceration over military service. The growing political power of the Haredi population has been crucial to Netanyahu's coalition, further complicating the situation.