Israeli Supreme Court mandates military draft for ultra-Orthodox men
In a potentially destabilizing move for the current government, the Israeli Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that ultra-Orthodox men must be drafted into military service. This decision ends their long-standing exemption from service and comes amid increased public opposition following last year's Hamas-led attack on Israel and the ongoing Gaza war. The court stated that the state was conducting "invalid selective enforcement, which represents a serious violation of the rule of law."
Government subsidies freeze and political implications
The court's ruling continues the freeze on subsidies for religious seminaries, or yeshivas, whose students refuse to enlist. This measure was first imposed in March. The decision could potentially weaken Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's fragile coalition as two influential ultra-Orthodox parties, key to his government, strongly oppose drafting their constituents. Government lawyers argued that forcing them to enlist would "tear Israeli society apart."
Historical exemption and implications for Israeli society
The exemption of ultra-Orthodox men from military service dates back to Israel's founding in 1948, initially applying to around 400 individuals from Orthodox or Haredi families. Due to high birth rates among these families, they now constitute about a quarter of enlistment age men in Israel. This ruling is expected to significantly impact Israeli democracy and the economy as avoiding military service prevents holding a job, seen as an economic drag and growing financial burden for the nation.
Ultra-Orthodox response and potential consequences
Ultra-Orthodox leaders view this ruling as a threat to their way of life, fearing that military exposure could alter their traditional lifestyle. Despite some ultra-Orthodox individuals voluntarily enlisting after the Hamas attack, many believe that most Haredim would prefer incarceration over military service. The growing political power of the Haredi population has been crucial to Netanyahu's coalition, further complicating the situation.