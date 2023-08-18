Parmesan cheese makers fight fakes by incorporating edible microchips

August 18, 2023

Parmigiano Reggiano cheese wheels now have embedded microchips

Producers of Parmigiano Reggiano, one of the most counterfeited cheeses worldwide, are taking a stand against fake imitations by incorporating microchips. The cheese manufacturers have been testing micro-transponders, roughly the size of a grain of salt, embedded in the labels on the rind of Parmigiano Reggiano wheels. These food-safe microchips serve as durable, scannable food tags, enabling consumers to trace their product back to its source. The Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium (PRC) has been combating cheaper imitations for over a century.

Counterfeit Parmigiano Reggiano's sales nearly match the original's numbers

Parmigiano Reggiano has the European Union's protected designation of origin (PDO) status. To qualify, the cheese must be produced in a specific region of northern Italy. The wheels of cheese must be aged for at least 12 months in a mountainous area and are evaluated by experts two years after production. The certification requirements result in higher prices, making it an attractive market for counterfeiters. Notably, the annual global sales of counterfeit cheese nearly match authentic Parmigiano Reggiano's sales.

The previous origin mark was not sufficient

Despite being a "unique and inimitable cheese," according to the PRC, the previous mark of origin has not been sufficient to deter counterfeits. The new microchips represent the latest development in cheese's history, which dates back over a thousand years when Benedictine and Cistercian monks created it as a long-lasting food source. Parmigiano Reggiano producers believe that the new technology is essential at a time when the international market for parmesan cheese is expanding.

