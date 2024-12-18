Summarize Simplifying... In short China is set to engage in dialogue with India to maintain peace along border areas and resolve ongoing disputes, following a recent agreement on border patrolling.

This comes after a successful military disengagement at Depsang and Demchok, ending a four-year standoff.

This comes after a successful military disengagement at Depsang and Demchok, ending a four-year standoff.

The talks are part of a mechanism established in 2003 to address the 3,488-kilometer border dispute, aiming to foster mutual trust and respect between the two nations.

Wang Yi-Ajit Doval meeting to take place today

'Ready to work with India...': China ahead of Doval-Yi meeting

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:02 pm Dec 18, 2024

What's the story China has said that it is willing to work with India to resume and strengthen bilateral ties "as soon as possible." The statement was made by Lin Jian, spokesperson of China's foreign ministry, on Tuesday. The announcement comes ahead of a crucial meeting between China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

China emphasizes mutual respect and trust

Jian said, "China is ready to work with India to implement the important common understandings between our leaders." He emphasized the importance of respecting each other's core interests and building mutual trust through dialogue. The forthcoming talks are expected to focus on maintaining peace along border areas and resolving the boundary dispute.

Meeting follows recent agreement on border patrolling

The meeting comes days after a recent agreement on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The pact was a major step toward addressing tensions stemming from Chinese military actions in eastern Ladakh in May 2020. The tensions escalated into a violent clash in June 2020, severely straining bilateral ties between the two nations.

Disengagement at Depsang and Demchok fully achieved

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has confirmed that disengagement at Depsang and Demchok has been fully achieved. The development was reported in Parliament last week. The disengagement process was completed on October 21, bringing an end to nearly four years of military standoff along the LAC.

Special representatives' meeting mechanism to address border dispute

The Special Representatives's Meeting mechanism was set up in 2003 to resolve the 3,488-kilometer border dispute between India and China. Although 22 meetings have been held in the past without any resolution, it continues to be an important medium of dialogue. The latest meeting seeks to stabilize ties and encourage further dialogue on a range of bilateral issues.