US releases footage of Iran nuclear sites strike
What's the story
The United States has released footage of its recent military operation against Iranian nuclear facilities. The Pentagon published the video to substantiate claims that the strikes had "completely and totally obliterated" key sites in Iran. The operation targeted three major facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The footage shows a 30,000-pound bunker-buster bomb detonating inside a tunnel at one of these sites.
Twitter Post
Pentagon's test footage
Pentagon releases test footage showing how bunker-busters work.@SecDef Hegseth: “Because of the hatred of this press... your people are trying to leak & spin that it wasn't successful. It's irresponsible.” Gen. “Razin” Caine, on the mission: “I have chills..talking about this.” pic.twitter.com/nS1q6ml7Ae— The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 26, 2025
Official stance
US defends operation, calls it 'highly successful'
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the operation at a press conference, calling it "highly successful" and a "resounding success." He slammed media reports questioning the effectiveness of the strikes, accusing them of spinning the story. General Dan Caine, who oversaw the mission, said that they had spent over a decade studying Fordow's defenses and developing strategies to breach them.
Counterclaims
Iran dismisses US claims
However, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has dismissed US claims as exaggerated. He said that the strikes had done "nothing significant" to Iran's nuclear infrastructure. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed extensive damage but said Iran's nuclear program wasn't completely eliminated. Concerns remain about missing enriched uranium and potential undisclosed sites.
Targeted sites
Details of the strikes on Iranian sites
The Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant was the most fortified target. The US used GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators to breach it. General Caine said these bombs were designed to detonate after entering Iran's underground chambers. At Natanz, missile strikes caused direct impacts on underground enrichment halls. Isfahan was hit by cruise missiles targeting an enriched uranium processing facility under construction.
Financial impact
Israel's financial damage from the conflict
The conflict has also caused financial damage to Israel, with costs reaching $3 billion so far. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich warned that total damages could rise to $12 billion. Despite these developments, President Trump continues to insist the strikes were a success. He called for the prosecution of those responsible for leaking intelligence reports about the operation's effectiveness. In the conflict, at least 610 Iranians were killed, while 28 people in Israel were killed in counterattacks.