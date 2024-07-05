In brief Simplifying... In brief Keir Starmer, a 61-year-old lawyer and Member of Parliament, has become the UK's Prime Minister.

Known for revitalizing the Labour Party and fostering a stronger relationship with India, Starmer's victory speech emphasized the start of a new chapter for the UK.

His party's manifesto includes a strategic partnership with India, focusing on security, education, technology, and climate change.

Keir Starmer will replace Rishi Sunak as UK PM

Who is Keir Starmer, the UK's next PM?

By Tanya Shrivastava

What's the story The Labour Party's leader Sir Keir Starmer is poised to replace Rishi Sunak as the prime minister of the United Kingdom. Sunak on Friday conceded defeat in the general elections, with Labour Party crossing the majority mark of 326 in the 650-member House of Commons. Here's what we know about the next Britain PM and his views on the UK's partnership with India.

Background

Lawyer turned politician

Starmer, a 61-year-old lawyer, first entered the political arena as a Member of Parliament from London in 2015. He was knighted by the late Queen Elizabeth II for his contributions to law and criminal justice. Starmer is married to Victoria Starmer, a National Health Services employee, and the couple has two children together. Starmer's humble beginnings trace back to Surrey's Oxted where his father was a toolmaker and his mother, a nurse.

Foreign policy

Starmer's vision for a stronger relationship with India

Starmer is credited with revitalizing the Labour Party after its poor performance in the 2019 election. He rebuilt the party's connection with the Indian diaspora—which felt alienated under former leader Jeremy Corbyn due to a perceived anti-India stance on Kashmir. Last year, Starmer advocated for a strong relationship with India based on global, climate, and economic security. "What my Labour government will seek with India is a relationship based on our shared values of democracy and aspiration," he had said.

Poll manifesto

Labour Party's 2024 manifesto pledges 'strategic partnership' with India

Starmer's party's 2024 election manifesto pledges to pursue a "new strategic partnership with India," including a free trade agreement and enhanced cooperation in security, education, technology, and climate change. Earlier this year, he visited the Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Kingsbury, north London, and assured the Hindu community that there is no place for Hinduphobia in Britain.

Victory speech

'UK gets its future back...': Starmer delivers victory speech

After his party swept the general elections, Starmer delivered a storming victory speech, declaring that the country has got "its future back after 14 years [of a Conservative government]." "We did it. Thank you truly... you have changed our country," Starmer told his supporters. "A mandate like this comes with a great responsibility... Today we start the next chapter... begin the work of change, the mission of national renewal, and start to rebuild our country," he said.