Jaguar I-PACE's first impression: A stylish electric SUV

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Mail Last updated on May 15, 2021, 12:07 pm

In India, Jaguar I-PACE starts at Rs. 1.06 crore

The I-PACE is the first electric car from Jaguar, and that bodes well for the British luxury automaker since it plans to become an all-electric brand from 2025. The I-PACE was recently launched in India and we managed to get a sneak-peek at this all-new electric Jaguar. So, how good is it? Here's our first impression.

Exteriors

It has a cab-forward design

When seen in the flesh, the I-PACE comes across as a radical design with its unique coupe-like silhouette. It has an overall length of 4,682mm while the cab-forward design as well as the short bonnet give it a butch stance. The rear is also squared off with the roof tapering like any sports car. Top-end trims feature massive 22-inch wheels, which add more presence.

Interiors

The cabin has traditional Jaguar design cues

Inside, the I-PACE combines traditional Jaguar design cues with futuristic detailing. It even offers upholstery choices finished with sustainable materials. It is also the first Jaguar to include the Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, including two massive screens. The dashboard has a wrap-around effect while the sporty 3-spoke steering wheel is nice to hold. In terms of build quality, it is quite impressive.

Features

From head-up display to connected car technology

The I-PACE offers a host of equipment and features including a 10.0-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 'Clear Sight' rear-view mirror with live video feed, a panoramic sunroof, and connected car technology. It also offers a head-up display, powered seats, automatic climate control, wireless charging, adaptive cruise control, electronic air suspension, a 16-speaker Meridian audio system, and over-the air (OTA) updates, among others.

Space

The I-PACE is spacious thanks to its long wheelbase

Due to its bespoke architecture, the I-PACE has a long wheelbase of 2,990mm. This translates to a generous amount of interior space with 890mm of rear legroom on offer. Despite having a sloping roofline, the rear headroom of 968mm is also impressive. The I-PACE has a 656-liter boot capacity that can be increased to 1,453-liter by folding down the rear seats.

Performance

It has a range of 470km

The Jaguar I-PACE packs a 90kWh battery which powers two electric motors. The combined output is an impressive 400hp of power and 696Nm of peak torque. The claimed performance figures indicate a 0-100km/h time of just 4.8 seconds. More importantly, the I-PACE has a range of 470km, which in the real world, should be around 350km. A wall mounted charger is provided as standard.

Our verdict

Is it worth your money?

Prices for the I-PACE start at Rs 1.06 crore while the top-end variant costs Rs 1.12 crore (both prices, ex-showroom). It is currently the most expensive electric car in India but the I-PACE does justify the price-tag with its unique design, hi-tech features, and top-notch performance. It delivers the highest range amongst all EVs sold in India. Overall, the I-PACE is a solid buy.