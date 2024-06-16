In brief Simplifying... In brief The 2025 Kawasaki KLX 230R S, a non-road-legal bike with a lower seat height, has been unveiled.

It's powered by a 233cc engine and features 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels with knobby tires.

Currently, only the 2024 model is available in India, but enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new model.

India-bound 2025 Kawasaki KLX 230R S debuts: Check features

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:50 pm Jun 16, 202401:50 pm

What's the story Kawasaki has introduced its latest track-only motorcycle, the 2025 KLX 230R S, in international markets. Priced at $4,999 (approximately ₹4.18 lakh) in the US, the new model features updated bodywork while maintaining the classic design silhouette of its predecessors. The bike is available in two color options: Lime Green and Battle Gray. Despite its fresh look, the mechanical components of the motorcycle remain unchanged.

Design and features

It's a track-only bike

The new Kawasaki KLX 230R S lacks road-legal equipment like a headlight, turn indicators, taillamp, and mirrors. It stands out from the standard model with its lower seat height. The bike is fueled by a 233cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. This engine delivers a maximum power of 19.57hp at 8,000rpm and peak torque of 20.6Nm at 6,000rpm.

Specifications

The motorcycle features knobby tires

The hardware of the KLX 230R S includes 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels equipped with tube-type knobby tires. The motorcycle also features telescopic front forks and a rear mono-shock unit for suspension. The launch of the 2025 model has sparked anticipation in India, where only the 2024 version of this bike is currently available at a price of ₹5.21 lakh (ex-showroom). Enthusiasts are hopeful that Kawasaki India will soon introduce the new model to the market.