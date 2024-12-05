Summarize Simplifying... In short Ather Energy is launching 'Gold' service centers, staffed by top-tier employees, to provide VIP treatment to its electric vehicle customers.

The centers will mirror the ambiance of Ather's experience centers.

Additionally, Ather has expanded internationally, recently entering the Sri Lankan market with its 450X model, following its debut in Nepal.

The first Ather Gold center is in Nashik

Ather launches 'Gold' service to offer EV customers VIP treatment

By Mudit Dube 09:40 am Dec 05, 2024

What's the story In a bid to enhance customer experience, electric vehicle maker Ather Energy has launched a new chain of premium service centers - 'Ather Gold.' These facilities will be the highest tier in the company's service network and the first one has been inaugurated in Nashik. The Ather Gold centers will provide an enhanced customer experience with upgraded processes and 'ExpressCare' for 60-minute service.

Staffing strategy

Ather Gold centers to employ highly skilled staff

The Ather Gold centers will be manned by the company's best employees, who will be handpicked through a stringent interview process by Ather's teams in Bengaluru. They are expected to have top-notch soft and technical skills. Notably, the infrastructure of these premium service centers will be designed to replicate the feel of Ather's experience centers, making the whole experience even better for customers.

International expansion

Ather Energy expands operations to Sri Lanka

Apart from its domestic efforts, Ather Energy has also gone international. The company recently made its Sri Lankan debut, its second export market after Nepal. The first batch of e-scooters was sent to Sri Lanka in October, with the customers getting their rides earlier this week. The first model delivered was 450X, which costs around LKR 5.35 lakh (approx. ₹1.55 lakh).