Ather launches 'Gold' service to offer EV customers VIP treatment
In a bid to enhance customer experience, electric vehicle maker Ather Energy has launched a new chain of premium service centers - 'Ather Gold.' These facilities will be the highest tier in the company's service network and the first one has been inaugurated in Nashik. The Ather Gold centers will provide an enhanced customer experience with upgraded processes and 'ExpressCare' for 60-minute service.
Ather Gold centers to employ highly skilled staff
The Ather Gold centers will be manned by the company's best employees, who will be handpicked through a stringent interview process by Ather's teams in Bengaluru. They are expected to have top-notch soft and technical skills. Notably, the infrastructure of these premium service centers will be designed to replicate the feel of Ather's experience centers, making the whole experience even better for customers.
Ather Energy expands operations to Sri Lanka
Apart from its domestic efforts, Ather Energy has also gone international. The company recently made its Sri Lankan debut, its second export market after Nepal. The first batch of e-scooters was sent to Sri Lanka in October, with the customers getting their rides earlier this week. The first model delivered was 450X, which costs around LKR 5.35 lakh (approx. ₹1.55 lakh).