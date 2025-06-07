What's the story

Jony Ive, the former Chief Designer of Apple and founder of creative firm LoveFrom, has contributed to the development of Rivian's first electric bike.

The information comes from sources who spoke to TechCrunch.

For about 18 months, a small team from LoveFrom collaborated with Rivian's design team and engineers as part of a skunkworks program led by Chris Yu, Specialized's former Chief Product and Technology Officer.