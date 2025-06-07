Ex-Apple design chief Jony Ive helped shape an electric bike
What's the story
Jony Ive, the former Chief Designer of Apple and founder of creative firm LoveFrom, has contributed to the development of Rivian's first electric bike.
The information comes from sources who spoke to TechCrunch.
For about 18 months, a small team from LoveFrom collaborated with Rivian's design team and engineers as part of a skunkworks program led by Chris Yu, Specialized's former Chief Product and Technology Officer.
Company evolution
'Also' was born out of Rivian's skunkworks program
Rivian's skunkworks program, which started with a small team, has now grown into a standalone company called Also.
The new firm was launched earlier this year with $105 million in funding from Eclipse Ventures.
It has yet to reveal its first vehicle designs but is expected to do so at an event later this year.
Design insights
Rivian's founder on Also's board
Rivian's founder and CEO RJ Scaringe, who is on Also's board, has been tight-lipped about the new company's first vehicle. However, he did say it would be "bike-like."
The design team at LoveFrom played a major role in this project. They brought an interdisciplinary and international perspective to the table while looking at everything from user interface to UX for the bike.
Past projects
Ive's previous collaborations in transportation
Ive's collaboration with Rivian isn't his first in the transportation industry.
In 2021, Ferrari's parent company announced that Ive's firm would help develop next-generation vehicles for the Italian supercar manufacturer.
He was also involved with Apple's secretive car project, which was abandoned early last year.
Collaborations
LoveFrom's work for Rivian
Sources told TechCrunch that LoveFrom has consulted for Rivian in the past, including on the company's redesigned infotainment system and retail.
However, its work on what became Also was a more structured and dedicated effort.
The skunkworks program began in early 2022 with a mandate to see if Rivian's EV tech could be scaled down into something smaller and cheaper than its electric vans, SUVs, as well as trucks.