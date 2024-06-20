In brief Simplifying... In brief Force Motors is considering introducing an automatic transmission for its Gurkha SUV to broaden its appeal.

The new transmission, potentially from JATCO, could increase the vehicle's price by about ₹1 lakh.

The automatic Gurkha models, expected to cost around ₹18-19 lakh, will feature modern design elements and a touchscreen infotainment system.

Force Motors mulls automatic transmission for Gurkha SUV in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:22 am Jun 20, 202409:22 am

What's the story Force Motors is contemplating the introduction of an automatic gearbox for its popular Gurkha SUV, as per Autocar India. This decision is part of the company's strategy to expand the appeal of the Gurkha, which had undergone a significant refresh just last month. The updated model, starting at ₹16.75 lakh, is available in both 3-door and 5-door variants, and features a more powerful 140hp diesel engine, along with numerous additional features.

Challenges

Current limitations and market competition

Despite recent enhancements, the Gurkha's appeal has been limited due to the absence of a cheaper 4x2 variant, and the exclusive availability of a 5-speed manual gearbox. This has positioned the Gurkha as a niche vehicle, less attractive to urban buyers. The limitations become more evident when compared to rivals like Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar, both offering automatic variants with broader appeal.

Transmission details

Potential automatic transmission for Gurkha

Force Motors is reportedly considering an automatic transmission from JATCO (Japan Automatic Transmission Company), known for supplying gearboxes to Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. The company is considering a 7-speed torque converter unit for the Gurkha that would complement the SUV's 4WD gear, and provide the necessary bottom-end torque for this off-road vehicle. The introduction of an automatic transmission would likely increase the price of the Gurkha by about ₹1 lakh.

Model pricing

Pricing and features of the automatic transmission Gurkha

The expected price of the Gurkha 3-door AT would be in the ₹18 lakh range, while the 5-door AT would likely cost around ₹19 lakh (ex-showroom). The new models feature modern design elements such as new bumpers, 18-inch alloy wheels, circular LED headlights with new DRLs, and a longer wheelbase for the 5-door version. Inside, they boast a 7.0-inch digital instrument console, a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a shift-on-fly rotor knob that replaces manual lever for the 4WD shifter.