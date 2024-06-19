In brief Simplifying... In brief Jeep is bringing back its V8-powered Wrangler Rubicon, the fastest and most powerful Wrangler ever, due to high demand.

It can hit 97km/h in just 4.5 seconds

Jeep resurrects V8-powered Wrangler Rubicon due to popular demand

By Akash Pandey 06:45 pm Jun 19, 2024

What's the story Jeep has announced the unexpected return of its V8 off-roader, the 2024 Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition, for the 2025 model year. This decision comes three months after Jeep's initial farewell to the vehicle, which was perceived as a limited-production model. The comeback of the 6.4-liter HEMI engine is a response to popular demand, according to the automaker.

Specifications

Performance and production details

The HEMI engine maintains its power output of 470hp and 639Nm of torque. This makes it the fastest and most powerful Wrangler ever, capable of hitting 97km/h in just 4.5 seconds. However, Jeep has not yet revealed how many units it plans to produce for the 2025 model year. The previous 2024 version was limited to 3,700 units globally.

Model comparison

Pricing and features of the revived model

While Jeep has not yet disclosed the pricing details for the resurrected model, it is expected to carry a six-figure price tag. The previous version was priced at $101,890 after destination and handling fees. The new model will lack some features such as an 83-piece toolkit and triple-loop grille guard from Mopar, which were standard equipment in the 2024 model.

Production timeline

Jeep's plans and previous extended production

Jeep plans to start accepting orders for the revived model later this year and begin production in Q1 of 2025. This is not the first time Stellantis, Jeep's parent company, has extended production on a supposedly limited model. In 2023, it faced backlash when it brought back the single-year model Durango SRT Hellcat, after initially capping production at 3,000 units in 2021.