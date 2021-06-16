2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour debuts at Rs. 37.2 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 16, 2021, 01:43 pm

Honda launches 2021 Gold Wing Tour bike in India

Japanese automaker Honda has launched the BS6-compliant version of its Gold Wing Tour motorbike in India. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 37,20,342. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has an aggressive look and comes with a host of electronic riding aids. It draws power from a 1,833cc, flat-six, liquid-cooled engine linked to a manual or DCT gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The vehicle has an electronically adjustable windscreen and audio system

The 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour has an electronically adjustable windscreen, a muscular fuel tank, a twin-pod headlamp, an audio system, a stepped-up saddle, twin exhausts, and mirror-integrated turn indicators. It houses a 7.0-inch TFT instrument console with gyrocompass navigation, a smart key, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on black wheels. The bike has a pannier and a 21.1-liter fuel tank.

Information

It is powered by a 125hp, 1,833cc engine

The Honda Gold Wing Tour draws power from a BS6-compliant 1,833cc, flat-six, liquid-cooled engine that generates 124.7hp of maximum power at 5,500rpm and 170Nm of peak torque at 4,500rpm. The motor is mated to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Safety

It offers four riding modes

Honda Gold Wing Tour is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with ABS, torque control, Hill Start Assist, and Idle Stop (only for DCT variant). It also has four ride modes: Tour, Rain, Econ, and Sport. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by double wishbone forks on the front side and a Pro-Link mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information

2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour: Pricing

The manual transmission variant of the Honda Gold Wing Tour costs Rs. 37,20,342 and is available in Pearl Glare White shade. The DCT variant is sold in a Gunmetal Black Metallic with Matte Morion Black paintwork and is priced at Rs. 39,16,055 (both prices, ex-showroom).