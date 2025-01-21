What's the story

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, has announced that India will achieve its 20% biofuel blending target by next month.

The milestone comes well ahead of the original 2030 deadline, which was subsequently advanced to 2025.

The announcement was made at the 3rd International Symposium for Thriving Eco-Energy in Mobility by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).