Kia unveils facelifted EV6 with enhanced features, 500km range

By Mudit Dube 01:09 pm May 14, 202401:09 pm

What's the story Kia has unveiled its facelifted EV6 model in South Korea, showcasing significant exterior and interior changes. The 2025 model is equipped with a more powerful 84kWh battery from the Hyundai Motor Group, replacing the previous 77.4kWh pack. This upgrade allows rear-wheel drive models to achieve a range of up to 494km, an improvement from the previous model's range of 475km.

Revamped exterior design marks new EV6 model

The most significant changes in the new EV6 model are visible at the front. The conventional headlights have been replaced with angular LED daytime running lights and headlamps, inspired by the EV3 and EV4 concepts, as well as the EV6 and EV9 production models. The front fascia has also undergone a major redesign, including updates to the bumper and lower grille area, giving the crossover a modern and aggressive look.

Interior upgrades enhance user experience in new EV6

The 2025 EV6 model's interior has also seen significant upgrades. A newly designed curved panoramic screen, integrating both the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment display, is now the centerpiece of the interior. The two-spoke steering wheel has been revamped, and a fingerprint reader has been added, allowing registered drivers to start the vehicle without a key. Furthermore, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now supported in this updated model.

Expanded over-the-air updates and additional interior upgrades

Kia has expanded over-the-air updates for the EV6, previously limited to navigation, now extending to major electronic control systems. This enhancement improves vehicle adaptability and longevity. Other interior upgrades include a digital rear-view mirror, an improved head-up display, and an augmented reality navigation system similar to those found in current Genesis models.

Enhanced performance and safety features in new EV6

The new battery in the facelifted Kia EV6 supports 350kW DC fast charging, enabling a 10-80% charge in just 18 minutes. The standard rear-wheel drive models deliver 225hp and 350Nm of torque. For those seeking more power, the dual-motor versions offer 320hp and 605Nm of torque. Additionally, Kia has fine-tuned the EV6's frequency-selective dampers to enhance ride comfort, reduced motor noise, and reinforced the body structure to improve safety.