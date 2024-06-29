In brief Simplifying... In brief Mahindra is expanding its Thar range with a five-door model, set to launch in August 2024.

This new SUV, featuring a unique dual-pane sunroof and three powertrain options, will compete with both traditional rivals and mid-size SUVs.

The 2.2-liter diesel and 2.0-liter turbo-petrol models will likely have a 4WD setup, while the 1.5-liter model may have a RWD system.

The model comes with an RWD setup

Mahindra Thar's Deep Forest color variant now available at dealerships

By Akash Pandey 06:10 pm Jun 29, 2024

What's the story Mahindra recently expanded the color options for its Thar lifestyle SUV with a new shade named Deep Forest. This light green variant, which is a Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) model, has started to appear in dealerships across India. Alongside this, Mahindra also offers a Four Wheel Drive (4WD) version of the three-door SUV. Customers can now select from six color choices including Red Rage, Deep Gray, Stealth Black, Everest White, Deep Forest, and Desert Fury.

Future plans

Mahindra set to expand its line-up with 5-door Thar

Mahindra is planning to broaden its Thar range with a five-door version set to launch in August 2024. This new model will not only compete with traditional rivals like the five-door Force Gurkha, but also mid-size SUVs. The list of competitors includes the Hyundai CRETA, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, SKODA Kushaq, and MG Astor.

More

Upcoming SUV to feature dual-pane sunroof

The recent spy shots of 5-door Thar suggest a dual-pane sunroof option, probably in higher-end trims. The dual-pane sunroof will be a distinctive feature in the ladder-frame SUV segment in India and one of the few globally. The upcoming model will offer three powertrain options: a 1.5-liter diesel mill, a 2.2-liter diesel unit, and a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine. The 2.2-liter diesel and 2.0-liter turbo-petrol options are expected to offer 4WD setup, while the 1.5-liter model may feature a RWD system.