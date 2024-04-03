Next Article

It took just over 40 years to hit the milestone

Maruti Suzuki hits production milestone of 3 crore vehicles

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:58 pm Apr 03, 202405:58 pm

What's the story Maruti Suzuki recently celebrated a significant production milestone, having manufactured three crore vehicles, since its inception in December 1983. This achievement was accomplished at the company's facilities located in Gurugram and Manesar in Haryana, and Hansalpur (Gujarat). Notably, Maruti Suzuki has become the fastest Suzuki production base to reach this landmark, doing so in just over 40 years.

Journey to the production milestone

Maruti Suzuki's journey to this landmark began with the production of 10 lakh units by 1994, only 11 years after commencing operations. The company reached the one crore vehicle production mark by April 2005, and hit two crore in July of 2018. The latest milestone of three crore vehicles was achieved this year, demonstrating a consistent growth trajectory over four decades.

Key models and production facilities in Maruti's success

Over 2.68 crore cars were built at Maruti Suzuki's Haryana facilities, while more than 32 lakh units were produced at Suzuki Motor Gujarat, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL). The iconic M800 model played a crucial role in this achievement, with over 29 lakh units produced. Other successful vehicles contributing significantly, include the Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift, Wagon R, Dzire, Omni, Baleno, Eeco, Brezza, and Ertiga.

Maruti Suzuki's commitment to 'Make in India'

Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India, Hisashi Takeuchi, highlighted the firm's commitment to 'Make in India.' He attributed their success to the firm's dedicated workforce and value chain partners. "We remain committed to 'Make in India' and have been strengthening our operations in the country, catering to domestic as well as global markets. We contribute nearly 40 percent to the total vehicle exports from India," he stated.