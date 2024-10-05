Summarize Simplifying... In short McLaren is set to unveil its new W1 supercar on October 6, a tribute to its iconic '1' cars, the F1 and P1.

McLaren teases its W1 supercar ahead of October 6 debut

What's the story McLaren Automotive is set to unveil its latest supercar, the W1, on October 6 at 5:30pm IST. The launch event coincides with the golden jubilee of McLaren's victory in the Formula 1 Constructors' Championship. The company has released a teaser video on Instagram, offering a glimpse into the car's silhouette and Daytime Running Lights (DRLs).

Legacy continuation

A tribute to McLaren's legacy

The W1 is being introduced as a tribute to the iconic '1' cars, the McLaren F1 and P1. The new model was previewed to McLaren retailers earlier this year under the codename P18. It's speculated that the company has developed a hybrid V8 powertrain for this vehicle, replacing the twin-turbo setup used since the MP4-12C's debut in 2011.

Design evolution

W1 to showcase McLaren's new design philosophy

The W1 is also set to showcase McLaren's new design philosophy, which was previewed earlier in 2024. While maintaining elements of the previous style, the new look will feature a more pronounced appearance with a long rear overhang covering an exposed rear end. This launch marks nearly a decade since the debut of the P1, underscoring McLaren's commitment to innovation and performance.