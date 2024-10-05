Summarize Simplifying... In short General Motors (GM) is developing a Level 3 driving system that allows for hands-free and eyes-off driving, a step up from current Level 2 systems.

This builds on their Super Cruise technology, the first hands-free Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which is set to be available on 12 lakh kilometers of roads across the US and Canada by 2025.

GM's recent hire of Anantha Kancherla, a tech veteran from Silicon Valley, as Vice President of ADAS, signals their commitment to further innovation in this field.

It is unclear when it will be available

General Motors is working on an eyes-off, hands-free driving system

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:54 am Oct 05, 202410:54 am

What's the story General Motors (GM) is in the process of developing an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), that allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel and eyes off the road. This was revealed by Dave Richardson, Senior Vice President of Software and Services Engineering at GM. The new technology represents a significant leap from the current Level 2 systems offered by most automakers, including Tesla's Autopilot and GM's own Super Cruise.

Technological leap

GM's new system aims for Level 3 autonomy

The hands-off, eyes-off driving system being developed by GM is classified as a Level 3 or L3 system. This means it offers more advanced features than the current Level 2 systems, that require drivers to stay alert while driving. However, it's important to note that these L3 systems are not fully autonomous vehicles like Waymo's robotaxis (that are considered Level 4). They typically operate on highways and at reduced speeds, with the driver still required to intervene if necessary.

Evolution

Super Cruise: A precursor to the new system

Super Cruise, launched in 2017, was the first true hands-free ADAS on the market. It uses a combination of LiDAR map data, high-precision GPS, cameras and radar sensors. The system also includes a driver-attention feature that ensures drivers are watching the road. Despite its innovative features, GM did not initially dominate this sector due to limited access to Super Cruise, which was only available on one model and certain divided highways for three years.

Expansion

Super Cruise to be available on 12L kilometers of roads

Today, Super Cruise is widely available across various GM brands like Chevrolet and GMC. By the end of 2025, GM plans to make Super Cruise accessible on approximately 12 lakh kilometers of roads in the US and Canada. This includes rural and minor highways often connecting smaller cities and townships. However, Richardson did not provide a specific timeline for when the new L3 system might become publicly available, or disclose how far along they are in its development.

Staffing strategy

GM's recent hires indicate focus on ADAS development

In December 2023, GM hired Anantha Kancherla as Vice President of ADAS. One of his tasks is to build upon the foundation of Super Cruise and innovate for the next phase. This includes applying the Super Cruise system elsewhere, such as using its monitoring feature to discourage distracted driving, even when Super Cruise isn't active. Kancherla's extensive tech career in Silicon Valley and experience with Lyft's autonomous vehicles unit could prove beneficial to GM's mission.