General Motors is working on an eyes-off, hands-free driving system
General Motors (GM) is in the process of developing an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), that allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel and eyes off the road. This was revealed by Dave Richardson, Senior Vice President of Software and Services Engineering at GM. The new technology represents a significant leap from the current Level 2 systems offered by most automakers, including Tesla's Autopilot and GM's own Super Cruise.
GM's new system aims for Level 3 autonomy
The hands-off, eyes-off driving system being developed by GM is classified as a Level 3 or L3 system. This means it offers more advanced features than the current Level 2 systems, that require drivers to stay alert while driving. However, it's important to note that these L3 systems are not fully autonomous vehicles like Waymo's robotaxis (that are considered Level 4). They typically operate on highways and at reduced speeds, with the driver still required to intervene if necessary.
Super Cruise: A precursor to the new system
Super Cruise, launched in 2017, was the first true hands-free ADAS on the market. It uses a combination of LiDAR map data, high-precision GPS, cameras and radar sensors. The system also includes a driver-attention feature that ensures drivers are watching the road. Despite its innovative features, GM did not initially dominate this sector due to limited access to Super Cruise, which was only available on one model and certain divided highways for three years.
Super Cruise to be available on 12L kilometers of roads
Today, Super Cruise is widely available across various GM brands like Chevrolet and GMC. By the end of 2025, GM plans to make Super Cruise accessible on approximately 12 lakh kilometers of roads in the US and Canada. This includes rural and minor highways often connecting smaller cities and townships. However, Richardson did not provide a specific timeline for when the new L3 system might become publicly available, or disclose how far along they are in its development.
GM's recent hires indicate focus on ADAS development
In December 2023, GM hired Anantha Kancherla as Vice President of ADAS. One of his tasks is to build upon the foundation of Super Cruise and innovate for the next phase. This includes applying the Super Cruise system elsewhere, such as using its monitoring feature to discourage distracted driving, even when Super Cruise isn't active. Kancherla's extensive tech career in Silicon Valley and experience with Lyft's autonomous vehicles unit could prove beneficial to GM's mission.