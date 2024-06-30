In brief Simplifying... In brief After a 17-year run, Nissan is set to end production of its iconic GT-R model in 2024.

The GT-R, known for its 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 engine and all-wheel drive, has been a favorite among car enthusiasts.

As a farewell, Nissan is releasing special edition models, but has indicated there will be no direct successor to the GT-R, hinting at a shift towards electric vehicles in the future.

It was fondly referred to as Godzilla

Nissan to end GT-R production in 2024 after 17-year run

June 30, 2024

What's the story Nissan has confirmed that it will cease production of its R35 GT-R sports car in October 2024, marking the end of a successful 17-year run. The model, fondly referred to as Godzilla, remains on sale in North America after being discontinued in India and Europe in 2022. To commemorate the end of its production, Nissan USA is set to launch two special edition models - the Skyline and Takumi Editions - which were unveiled earlier this year.

History

GT-R's evolution over the years

The current-generation GT-R was introduced in 2007, replacing the R34 Skyline GT-R. Over its lifespan, Nissan has maintained the model's relevance with two major facelifts, multiple special editions, and timely performance upgrades. These changes were made to compete with emerging rivals and comply with changing regulations across various markets. The GT-R has gained huge popularity in the tuning circle, with some modified versions generating over a 1,000hp.

Under the hood

A look at the engine specifications

In its standard configuration, the GT-R is equipped with a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 petrol engine that delivers 570hp of power. This engine is mated with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The power from this setup is distributed to all four wheels via an all-wheel drive (AWD) system, contributing to the car's renowned performance and handling capabilities.

Farewell editions

Special edition models: A tribute to GT-R's legacy

The final special edition models, the GT-R Skyline and T-spec Takumi Editions, come with unique features. The Skyline Edition flaunts an exclusive Bayside Blue exterior paint shade and blue interiors. The T-spec Takumi Edition honors the Takumi master craftspeople who hand-assemble each GT-R engine, featuring a Midnight Purple exterior finish with a Mori Green interior, and a gold-colored VIN plate with red-etched writing in the engine bay.

What's next?

No direct replacement for GT-R

Despite the cessation of the GT-R's production, Nissan has indicated that there shall likely be no direct successor to this iconic model. In October 2023, Nissan showcased the Hyper Force electric concept as a glimpse into the next-generation GT-R with an all-electric drivetrain. However, this new iteration is expected to hit the market only by the end of this decade. The GT-R, which was offered in India from 2016 to 2022, will be remembered as an everyday sports car.