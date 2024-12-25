Summarize Simplifying... In short Ola Electric is expanding its reach in India by opening 3,200 new outlets, aiming to create the country's largest EV distribution network.

This move comes amidst competition from traditional automakers like Bajaj and TVS.

Alongside, Ola is also launching a new model, the Ola S1 Pro Sona Edition, which can only be won through a unique contest.

Despite leading in EV sales, Ola's net loss has increased due to challenges like consumer rights violations and misleading advertising. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bajaj Auto has sold 15,203 EVs in December, ahead of Ola Electric's 11,385 units

Ola Electric opens 3,200 outlets as Bajaj leads EV segment

By Akash Pandey 06:18 pm Dec 25, 202406:18 pm

What's the story Ola Electric, under founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, has expanded its retail presence from 800 to 4,000 outlets on Christmas. The move to launch as many as 3,200 new outlets comes as the EV manufacturer faces tough competition from Bajaj Auto in the two-wheeler EV segment According to registration data from Vahan, Bajaj Auto has sold 15,203 EVs this month, ahead of Ola Electric's 11,385 units.

Market dynamics

Market share challenged by legacy automakers

Ola Electric's expansion comes at a time when traditional automakers such as Bajaj and TVS are eating into its market share. These legacy companies already have a wide dealership network across India. With 3,200 new outlets, Ola Electric hopes to create the country's most extensive EV distribution network spanning all pin codes. The expansion will also help the company launch electric motorcycles next year.

Expansion strategy

New stores to offer service facilities

Despite topping EV sales for calendar year 2024, Ola Electric has had its share of troubles. The company was issued a show-cause notice by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) for violating consumer rights, misleading advertising, and unfair trade practices after complaints of long service delays. Addressing these concerns, Aggarwal has said that the newly opened 3,200 stores will also offer service facilities.

Twitter Post

Take a look at Aggarwal's post

Penetration

Ola Electric targets light-weight commuter motorcycle segment

Currently, EVs account for just 5% of two-wheeler sales in India and 20% of overall scooter sales. The government envisions 80% electrification in two-wheelers by 2030. To increase volumes, Ola Electric is focusing on the light-weight commuter motorcycle segment, which makes up 75% of India's two-wheeler sales. On August 15, Aggarwal unveiled the 'Roadster' series of electric motorcycles priced between ₹74,999 and ₹2.49 lakh.

Financial performance

Net loss widens despite EV market growth

Despite the surge in EV volumes, profitability continues to be a mirage for electric vehicles. Ola Electric's net loss widened by 7.6% to ₹1,584 crore in FY24. Bajaj Auto's electric two-wheeler business is also not in the green yet. Bajaj Auto CFO Dinesh Thapar said product pricing is beyond their control and added that electric two-wheeler prices have only fallen recently as cost cuts outpaced price cuts.

Product launch

Ola Electric unveils exclusive S1 Pro Sona Edition

Along with the store inaugurations, Ola Electric also unveiled the Ola S1 Pro Sona Edition—an exclusive new model of its flagship scooter. The electric scooter is distinguished by its 24-carat gold accents. However, this special edition cannot be purchased directly and can only be won through a unique contest organized by the company. Participants can enter by sharing content on social media or participating in in-store activities.